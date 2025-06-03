Suns’ coaching search reaches unusually awkward phase

Just kidding. Please don’t do that. It is important to remember who you are and who is important to you as you enter the “real world.” Which is to say, this weird space that we’ve convinced ourselves is somehow the correct and dominant culture. Anyway, if you’re currently a member of the Cavaliers coaching staff, be kind to your peers and don’t do anything you may regret later.

Why? The Suns’ current head coaching search is getting down to the wire. Citing from a Reddit post, Shams Charania has said, “The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott, sources tell ESPN. Both will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan ahead of a hiring as soon as later this week."

Will there be foul play involved? Anonymous texts besmirching the other’s personal lives? Livestreams outside of the other’s house? Probably not. I really hope now, in fact. That would be super weird. It’s just basketball, man.

And if you’re not one of these two finalists, it makes even less sense. You’re not involved in this situation at all. If you’re reading this and are wondering if you should troll one of the candidates’ Twitter accounts by pulling them up on your phone and egging it, grow up. Real mature.

Two candidates may signal a new direction for the Phoenix Suns

I don’t mean to be rude, but I don’t think KD is going to want to play for a first-year coach. I frankly have no idea what kind of coach KD actually wants to play for, but I think we can categorically rule these guys out. Maybe. I think. Also, did you know Bradley Beal has a no trade clause? And Devin Booker continues to live in purgatory.

This is a weird combination of players, timelines, and motivations. The Suns fully went for it these last two years and have four playoff losses to show for it. Wherever the Phoenix Suns go from here, a dude from Michigan is hiring a guy from Ohio to lead the charge.