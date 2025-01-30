Super Bowl 59 ticket costs: Most affordable and premium prices
By Lior Lampert
While it may not be the matchup most NFL fans hoped for, Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set. And even though we've seen this movie before, a true heavyweight clash of titans is in store.
If their Super Bowl LVII showdown two seasons ago is any indication, this Chiefs-Eagles encore should be another instant classic. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the best all-time individual performances on football's biggest stage. Yet, it wasn't enough to prevent Patrick Mahomes from orchestrating a game-winning field goal drive to guide Kansas City to a thrilling second-half comeback victory.
Given the anticipation, attending this electrifying Super Bowl rematch in New Orleans costs a pretty penny. The astronomic get-in price makes it not accessible to the average fan. After seeing StubHub's ticket valuation, watching the Big Game from your living room couch sounds even better.
Super Bowl 59 ticket costs: Most affordable
Merely stepping into the Caesars Superdome will run you $3,938 -- before (estimated) fees. After StubHub's service rates, the fare totals $5,318 per ticket. And that's for Section 645, or as many call the "nosebleed seats." It won't get any cheaper than that on StubHub, and somehow, the standard cover charge is lower than last year's Super Bowl!
StubHub cited an average ticket price of $8,076 for Super Bowl LIX, a 14 percent decline from Super Bowl LVIII (h/t USA Today's Jordan Mendoza). Still, it costs an arm and a leg to witness Hurts, Mahomes, the Eagles and the Chiefs go toe-to-toe in person.
Super Bowl 59 ticket costs: Most expensive seats in New Orleans
Front-row seats near midfield are the most valuable, with a pair of tickets in Row 2 of Section 142 costing $58,475 each. In other words, if you want the ultimate live Super Bowl LIX viewing experience, prepare to shell out an exorbitant amount of cash.
Moving up to 300-level seating also runs you a fortune. Two vouchers in Section 322 come out to roughly $14,000. It's a notable difference from the top-dollar accommodations, but a vast sum of money nonetheless.
Moreover, these price tags don't include airfare/travel expenses for fans journeying to New Orleans and hospitality. So, we don't blame anyone for enjoying the Chiefs and Eagles duke it out from the comfort of their own home.