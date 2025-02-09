Fansided

Super Bowl rosters by college: How many players each school has on Chiefs, Eagles

Sixty schools are represented on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rosters at Super Bowl LIX.

By Austen Bundy

The college football world will be well represented in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Sixty programs will have at least one player participating in the Big Game down in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Oklahoma Sooners, in particular, will have the most players across both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' rosters with seven participants. The SEC, of course, leads all conferences with 33 players, followed by the Big Ten (22), ACC (18) and Big 12 (5) amongst the Power Four. Nineteen players will represent the Group of Five or an FBS independent.

Interestingly enough, there will also be five players who played at the FCS level and three from NCAA Division II. Only Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Mailata did not attend a U.S.-based university.

College football programs with most players in Super Bowl 59

SEC fittingly dominates Super Bowl LIX rosters down in New Orleans. But for those who are wondering, here's a quick breakdown of the college programs with the most players participating in Super Bowl LIX:

Colleges

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

Oklahoma Sooners (7)

QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson

WR Hollywood Brown, OL Creed Humphrey, OL Wanya Morris, RB Samaje Perine, LS James Winchester

Georgia Bulldogs (6)

DT Jalen Carter, S Lewis Cine, DT Joran Davis, CB Kelee Ringo, LB Nolan Smith Jr.

DE Malik Herring

Alabama Crimson Tide (4)

C Landon Dickerson, CB Eli Ricks, T Tyler Steen, WR Devonta Smith

None

Florida Gators (4)

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OT Fred Johnson

OT D.J. Humphries, OT Jawaan Taylor

Clemson Tigers (3)

RB Will Shipley, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

WR Deandre Hopkins

Florida State Seminoles (3)

DE Josh Sweat, WR Johnny Wilson

DT Derrick Nnadi

Memphis Tigers (3)

K Jake Elliott, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DE Bryce Huff

None

Michigan Wolverines (3)

G Trevor Keegan

DE Mike Danna, LB Joshua Uche

Penn State Nittany Lions (3)

RB Saquon Barkley, WR Jahan Dotson

C Hunter Nourzad

Stanford Cardinal (3)

DT Thomas Booker IV, QB Tanner McKee

S Justin Reid

Texas Longhorns (3)

DT Moro Ojomo

WR Xavier Worthy, DE Charles Omenihu

It's intriguing to notice the Philadelphia Eagles have the most players on the chart (26) and seemingly love drafting guys out of the SEC compared to Kansas City (13-10).

In the Super Bowl era, 38 schools have at least one game MVP representing its alumni. Of course, Texas Tech fans are happy to remind everyone that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has three of those in the past five seasons.

There are plenty of colleges not on that list that could find themselves on it by the end of Super Bowl LIX. Sometimes an unlikely hero cements himself into Super Bowl lore, but it's also just as likely that a familiar face returns to the top of the podium yet again.

Mahomes could earn his fourth on Sunday, sitting just behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady who owns an incredible five. The game will be sure to excite and perhaps help college football fans rehash some of those good memories from the best to ever put on their alma mater's uniforms.

