Super Bowl rosters by college: How many players each school has on Chiefs, Eagles
By Austen Bundy
The college football world will be well represented in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Sixty programs will have at least one player participating in the Big Game down in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Oklahoma Sooners, in particular, will have the most players across both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' rosters with seven participants. The SEC, of course, leads all conferences with 33 players, followed by the Big Ten (22), ACC (18) and Big 12 (5) amongst the Power Four. Nineteen players will represent the Group of Five or an FBS independent.
Interestingly enough, there will also be five players who played at the FCS level and three from NCAA Division II. Only Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Mailata did not attend a U.S.-based university.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
College football programs with most players in Super Bowl 59
SEC fittingly dominates Super Bowl LIX rosters down in New Orleans. But for those who are wondering, here's a quick breakdown of the college programs with the most players participating in Super Bowl LIX:
Colleges
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Oklahoma Sooners (7)
QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson
WR Hollywood Brown, OL Creed Humphrey, OL Wanya Morris, RB Samaje Perine, LS James Winchester
Georgia Bulldogs (6)
DT Jalen Carter, S Lewis Cine, DT Joran Davis, CB Kelee Ringo, LB Nolan Smith Jr.
DE Malik Herring
Alabama Crimson Tide (4)
C Landon Dickerson, CB Eli Ricks, T Tyler Steen, WR Devonta Smith
None
Florida Gators (4)
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OT Fred Johnson
OT D.J. Humphries, OT Jawaan Taylor
Clemson Tigers (3)
RB Will Shipley, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
WR Deandre Hopkins
Florida State Seminoles (3)
DE Josh Sweat, WR Johnny Wilson
DT Derrick Nnadi
Memphis Tigers (3)
K Jake Elliott, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DE Bryce Huff
None
Michigan Wolverines (3)
G Trevor Keegan
DE Mike Danna, LB Joshua Uche
Penn State Nittany Lions (3)
RB Saquon Barkley, WR Jahan Dotson
C Hunter Nourzad
Stanford Cardinal (3)
DT Thomas Booker IV, QB Tanner McKee
S Justin Reid
Texas Longhorns (3)
DT Moro Ojomo
WR Xavier Worthy, DE Charles Omenihu
It's intriguing to notice the Philadelphia Eagles have the most players on the chart (26) and seemingly love drafting guys out of the SEC compared to Kansas City (13-10).
In the Super Bowl era, 38 schools have at least one game MVP representing its alumni. Of course, Texas Tech fans are happy to remind everyone that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has three of those in the past five seasons.
There are plenty of colleges not on that list that could find themselves on it by the end of Super Bowl LIX. Sometimes an unlikely hero cements himself into Super Bowl lore, but it's also just as likely that a familiar face returns to the top of the podium yet again.
Mahomes could earn his fourth on Sunday, sitting just behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady who owns an incredible five. The game will be sure to excite and perhaps help college football fans rehash some of those good memories from the best to ever put on their alma mater's uniforms.