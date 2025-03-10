Sure looks like Justin Fields had help leaving the Steelers in the dust with Buckeyes connection

Justin Fields didn’t need more reason to land with the New York Jets. But just to be safe, it looked like Garrett Wilson may have helped make his decision to move from Pittsburgh to New Jersey.

According to Tom Pelissero on social media, Wilson liked the post announcing the Jets signing Fields. Safe to say he approves. And it reunites college teammates in the NFL.

The Jets landing Fields was good because Fields truly needs the opportunity to lead his own offense. Chicago was a dumpster fire and he was always on borrowed time in Pittsburgh.

When Pittsburgh traded for him, it felt like Fields was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s successor. Yet the Steelers were hesitant in locking down Fields long term. Now Fields has all the reason to play in New York.

Getting reunited with Wilson is certainly going to be a massive confidence boost for Fields, who’s looking to reach the potential he was expected to as a first-round pick.

Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson looking to reignite their Ohio State Buckeye connection in the NFL

Wilson and Fields played together for two seasons at Ohio State. Though the Buckeyes played for a national championship in Fields’ final season in 2020, Wilson didn’t take off until the following year with C.J. Stroud.

That said, Fields and Wilson reuniting could be the best thing for the Jets’ offense as they look to turn things around. The biggest thing to help Fields produce with his new team has to be regaining some confidence.

Though he had George Pickens in Pittsburgh, aside from that, he hasn’t really had that go-to receiver he can trust. He comes to New York already knowing how good Wilson is. It feels invaluable to have a receiver and quarterback that have chemistry that dates back to college.

It worked tremendously for the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase reuniting in the NFL. Maybe it will work for Fields and Wilson too.

Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons but he hasn’t had a season with 10 or more touchdowns. Also this past year was the first time in his NFL career he had more than 100 receptions.

This Jets offense needs new life. Fields can be just that for a new regime coming to New Jersey. Wilson has all the potential to be one of the top receivers in the NFL. Now that he has a familiar face at quarterback, it could be key for him to finally take off in the NFL.