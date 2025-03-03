Sure seems like Kevin Durant has trade deadline regret after Suns' latest effort

Before the Feb. 6th trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns’ top priority was to keep Kevin Durant happy. His one request? Trade for Jimmy Butler.

Durant was eager to play alongside Butler, and the Suns front office made it clear that their only goal was to compete for a championship. However, after failed attempts to acquire Butler, little-to-no interest in Bradley Beal, and no flexibility to make moves beyond the second apron, Phoenix found itself stuck in a difficult situation.

As trade rumors swirled, Durant — who never asked to be moved — began to feel his trust in the organization crumble. When the deadline passed, Durant remained on the roster, but his faith in the franchise did not.

Suns’ playoff hopes are slipping away, much to Kevin Durant's dismay

Following a humiliating 116-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns are now 2-8 in their last 10 games and slipping further out of the Western Conference playoff race. They currently sit four games behind the final Play-In Tournament spot, but nothing about this team suggests they deserve it.

Anthony Edwards torched Phoenix’s defense, dropping 44 points on 54.5 percent shooting, while the Suns’ “Big Three” of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker combined for 61 points. Unfortunately, their supporting cast failed to show up, exposing the Suns’ lack of depth once again.

With just 21 games remaining and the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA, Phoenix is running out of time. And as their season crumbles, so does Durant’s tenure in the desert — leaving fans and analysts asking the biggest question: Where does KD go next?

Potential trade destinations for Kevin Durant

With Phoenix struggling to beat lower-tier teams, it’s becoming clear that Durant already has one foot out the door. Trade rumors are heating up, and several teams could be in the mix if he becomes available.

1. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs previously expressed interest in Durant and have the assets to make a deal happen.

Pairing Victor Wembanyama with an NBA champion like Durant could accelerate Wemby’s development and create an intriguing trio alongside De’Aaron Fox. San Antonio has young talent, draft capital, and cap flexibility, making them a legitimate suitor if Durant wants a fresh start.

Plus, a move to San Antonio would bring Durant back to Texas, where he played college basketball at the University of Texas.

2. New York Knicks

During the 2019 offseason, the New York Knicks aggressively pursued Durant, only for him to choose Brooklyn instead. Now, they could get a second chance at landing him.

Playing in Madison Square Garden on a nightly basis would give Durant the brightest stage in basketball, and he would immediately become the missing piece in the Knicks’ championship pursuit.

New York has struggled against top-seeded teams, but Durant remains one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers. His presence would give the Knicks a true superstar, and after six years, he might finally give Knicks fans what they hoped for in 2019.

3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been searching for a new direction after trading away Luka Dončić.

GM Nico Harrison could attempt one last blockbuster move to regain the trust of Mavericks fans by bringing in Durant. A KD-Kyrie Irving reunion would bring familiarity to the roster, and with Anthony Davis already in Dallas, the Mavericks could form a new “Big Three” Durant has never experienced before.

More teams beyond these three will inevitably express interest in Durant, but the real question is whether the Suns are willing to move him — and if the two sides can find common ground.

As Phoenix’s season spirals downward, one thing is clear: Kevin Durant’s time with the Suns is running out.

The only question left is where he lands next.