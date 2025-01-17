Sure sounds like Kellen Moore would love for Jerry Jones to offer him Cowboys job
From the moment it became clear that Jerry Jones was finally, mercifully moving on from the Mike McCarthy era, the Dallas Cowboys have cast about as wide a net as possible for their head coaching search. Hot-shot coordinators? The Detroit Lions duo of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are both expected to interview for the job at some point over the next couple of weeks. Veteran coaches? Long-time defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is also on Jerry Jones' wishlist. Heck, even names like Bill Belichick and Deion Sanders have been batted around over the last few days.
But come on: This is Jerry Jones we're talking about. The Cowboys owner loves only one thing more than making a splash, and that's making a hire he's already comfortable with. So, despite searching far and wide, it seems like the frontrunner for the Dallas job is actually much closer to home: current Philadephia Eagles offensive coordinator and former Cowboys player and coach Kellen Moore.
Dallas put in an interview request earlier this week, and per ESPN's Adam Schefter, that interview will take place virtually on Friday. Signed to the team's practice squad in September of 2015, Moore spent the next three seasons as a backup quarterback in Dallas before transitioning to the team's coaching staff, where he spent one year as QB coach and three years as offensive coordinator.
Moore has a lot to say for his candidacy: He knows Jerry Jones, he knows Dak Prescott and he's done solid work in Philadelphia this season. And based on his response when asked about the Cowboys job earlier this week, it sure seems like the thought of returning to Dallas has piqued his interest.
Kellen Moore leaves door wide open to leaving Eagles for Cowboys head coaching job
Moore's primary focus remains on getting his Eagles offense ready to face the Rams on Sunday. But it's clear that he's been looking for the chance to be a head coach for years now, and it's also clear that Dallas still occupies a special place in his heart. As he told reporters earlier this week, per the Dallas Morning News.
"I spent a lot of time there, eight years there, so [I] have plenty of relationships in that place,” “I love it here. I’ve had so much fun here. It’s been a really fun process, and we’re in a really special situation right now, getting the chance to play this Sunday, having a chance to make a run at this thing, and that’s really all you worry about. Everything else is what it is, and we’ll see where it takes you."
"Everything else is what it is, and we'll see where it takes you." That sure doesn't sound like a no, and it sure does sound like someone who's thought a lot about getting the chance at this particular job. Of course, we're getting way ahead of ourselves: It remains to be seen whether Jones has his sights set on Moore, or whether the lure of someone like Sanders will prove to be too strong. But we know that Jones loved him when he was in Dallas the first time around, and we know that he places a priority on surrounding himself with people he already knows and trusts. Moore checks all of those boxes, even if he doesn't come with the sort of gravitas certain other candidates would.