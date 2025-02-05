It sure sounds like Orioles are gearing up for major splash with latest addition
The Baltimore Orioles' quiet offseason has left fans a bit cold.
It was supposed to be different under new ownership. It has, technically. Mike Elias handed out his first multi-year deal in years for Tyler O'Neill, who inked a three-year, $49.5 million contract early in free agency. Since then, however, it has been a series of middling "upgrades" to the pitching staff and not much else.
The O's still aren't spending close to the level of New York or even Toronto in a competitive division. Baltimore is understandably banking on the deepest young core in baseball, but there are a few unavoidable hurdles facing this O's squad. After back-to-back postseason flameouts, it's hard to justify the lack of investment in top-shelf pitching. The O's traded for Corbin Burnes, then let him walk. So far this winter, there has been no endeavor at finding a more sustainable option on the mound.
There is still time for Baltimore to flip the script, though. Elias has been patient, perhaps, but the Orioles are now positioned for a major splash. His latest move is underwhelming on the surface, as Baltimore landed Ramon Laureano on a small, one-year contract. The 30-year-old outfielder split last season between Cleveland and Atlanta, posting a .758 OPS and 1.3 WAR across 98 appearances, hitting 11 home runs.
On the surface, Baltimore doesn't need outfield depth. Laureano is the seventh outfielder on the 40-man roster. His arrival could set the stage for the major swing the O's need, though.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Orioles' Ramon Laureano signing might set up pitching trade
Laureano offers a solid depth bat, but he isn't exactly addressing a weakness... yet. If the Orioles decide to trade for pitching, though, it may require shedding a bit of young talent in the outfield. Look no further than 25-year-old Heston Kjerstad, who finds himself on the 26-man bubble behind Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins, O'Neill, and Laureano.
Kjerstad put up a .745 OPS across 99 major-league ABs last season, but he's one of the brightest outfield prospects who could, in theory, become available in trade talks. There has been plenty of chatter around 1A starters like Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo, who could meaningfully move the needle for Baltimore.
The O's have a palatable top of the rotation between Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, and Charlie Morton, but this exact setup has doomed Baltimore in recent postseasons. Even Corbin Burnes' gem in the 2024 Wild Card round wasn't enough to get the Orioles over the hump. This youthful offense has a maddening tendency of falling asleep at the wrong times. The best way to cushion against inexperience in the lineup is a shutdown pitching staff.
Kjerstad, for all his talent, has a complicated path forward in the O's organization. There are only so many MLB reps available. Baltimore cannot afford to hug prospects with such a deep reservoir of talent juxtaposed to such blatant holes at the top of the roster. Kjerstad would find a much easier path to MLB ABs with a team like San Diego or Seattle, whereas the O's would benefit from adding an All-Star ace — or at least an approximation of one.
Laureano feels like excess right now, but if the O's use his arrival to set up another, more impactful addition, fans will look back quite fondly on the move.