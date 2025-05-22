The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 OTAs are buzzing with energy. While stars like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb command headlines, some new and unexpected names are already stepping to the forefront. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Kaiir Elam, and George Pickens are turning heads early on. For Cowboys fans hungry for up-to-the-minute insights, these emerging talents are shaking up expectations and putting everyone on notice.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper making some noise

Cropper, once considered a long shot, is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Cowboys OTAs. His precise route running and sticky hands have stood out in crowded receiver drills. Cropper isn’t just catching balls—he’s making the most of every rep.

Since leaving Fresno State following the 2022 campaign, Cropper has struggled to make his mark, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2023. It’s possible Cropper could be the next Miles Austin; another undrafted wide receiver the Cowboys took a flyer on in the mid-2000s. He ended up playing for 10 years in the NFL, eight of which were with Dallas.

While Cropper doesn’t really have a stat line yet in the NFL, if he continues to make plays during OTAs and into training camp and the preseason, the coaching staff will surely notice.

Impact on Receiver Competition

The Cowboys’ depth chart is crowded, but Cropper is looking to push the competition as far as possible. With Pickens joining the group and Lamb still the focal point, the push for backup receiver roles is fierce. Cropper’s ability to play multiple spots and contribute on special teams offers a unique edge.

Depth chart movement: The reps Cropper sees, the better off he’ll be against all the other backup wideouts looking to make an impact.

The reps Cropper sees, the better off he’ll be against all the other backup wideouts looking to make an impact. Expanded role: If he can be used in motion, on screens and gadget plays, that could give Cropper an advantage and an added wrinkle to the offense.

If Cropper keeps trending up, he could secure the WR5 or WR6 spot, providing depth and flexibility that modern offenses crave.

Kaiir Elam and George Pickens looking good early in OTAs

Kaiir Elam and George Pickens arrived with different expectations, but both are already making an impression in Dallas.

Elam, a recent addition to the Cowboys' secondary, has shown immediate value in coverage drills. He is breaking up passes and bringing a physical edge to the defensive backfield. His 2024 numbers with the Bills—26 total tackles, 9 assists, and 2 pass breakups weren’t much to write home about, but now he’s got a new opportunity to reinvent himself in Big D.

Elam’s strong start suggests he could challenge for a spot somewhere in the cornerback rotation, adding much-needed depth to the roster.

George Pickens: An added spark to the offense

Pickens arrives in Dallas with elevated expectations following a trade from Pittsburgh. He’s already showing chemistry with Dak Prescott, hauling in deep passes and winning contested balls in practice. Pickens’ career stats in Pittsburgh, 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 catches, paint the picture of a true deep threat. Last season, he caught 59 balls for 900 yards at 15.3 yards per reception.

OTA reports highlight:

Pickens’ ability to stretch the field alongside CeeDee Lamb gives the offense a new dimension. His presence is reshaping how defenses line up against Dallas.

Consistent deep ball wins against the first-team defense.

deep ball wins against the first-team defense. Projected 2025 production: Over/under set at 950.5 receiving yards.

Over/under set at 950.5 receiving yards. Strong health and full participation after off-field trade drama.

As OTAs progress, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Kaiir Elam, and George Pickens are emerging as real difference-makers for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. Cropper’s versatility, Elam’s confidence in coverage and Pickens’ explosive playmaking ability all point to some new playmakers potentially making a name for themselves in Big D. For Cowboys fans, these strong OTA performances offer plenty of reasons for optimism and signal that the competition for roster spots will only become more competitive as we roll through offseason workouts.