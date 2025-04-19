Surprise Jaxson Dart update presents the Giants with a golden opportunity

Jaxson Dart isn’t planning on being at the NFL Draft in Green Bay like he originally planned. While that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, it could imply he might not be a first round pick.

Typically players that have a strong inclination they’re going to be a first-round pick typically show up in person. That was Dart’s plan until he decided he wasn’t going. Which could imply that he’s slipping into the second round.

That’s good news for quite a few teams, including the New York Giants. It means they get to take the best available with the No. 3 pick, which could be Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. That would allow them to take Dart with the No. 34 pick.

But the Giants might not be the only ones interested in Dart in the second round.

The New York Giants have a golden chance to make the most of the NFL Draft with Jaxson Dart update

The Giants have the perfect opportunity to get the best available and the quarterback of the future. But the Giants are known to waste away perfect chances. Which means if the Cleveland Browns don’t take Dart with the No. 33 pick and he’s there for the Giants at No. 34?

But it also means the Giants have a chance to screw that up and end up whiffing on taking Dart altogether. The good thing is Dart isn’t necessarily an instant gamechanger. He has great value in the second round, but the Giants would be fine without him.

They could screw the pick up though by simply overthinking the selection. Say they have a shot at Jalen Milroe or even have a chance to wait on Tyler Shough – both of which they’ve invited for private workouts. A very Giants thing would be to pass on Dart altogether and end up taking Milroe or Shough just because they liked what they saw in the private workout session.

They’d think about it from that standpoint and not the fact that Dart is probably the better prospect. Again, Dart isn’t necessarily the best quarterback option, but if he’s available in the second round, you have to take him if you’re the Giants.

Then again, the Giants aren’t exactly the best when it comes to evaluating quarterback talent. So it’s very likely they mess that pick up to when the time comes.