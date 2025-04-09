Surprising JT Toppin return puts Texas Tech back in the national title conversation

Let the good times roll! Fresh off the Texas Tech Red Raiders' third-ever trip to the Elite Eight, they are getting even more good news down in Lubbock. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year in forward JT Toppin has decided that he will be returning to school for his junior season in 2025-26. Toppin was a breakout star for the Red Raiders last year, earning Second-Team All-America honors.

Texas Tech earned a No. 3 March Madness seed this past year. While they needed a few breaks to potentially win their first-ever national title on the hardwood, they ran into the buzzsaw that was Todd Golden's eventual national champion Florida Gators. Bowing out to Florida in the Elite Eight is totally fine, but it may serve as the catalyst for Grant McCasland's team to take the next step.

While the Red Raiders have made it to the Sweet Sixteen a boat load of times, this past season was their first trip to the Elite Eight without the absolutely delightful Chris Beard coaching them. I almost forgot that Texas Tech finished as the national runner-up to Virginia during the 2018-19 college basketball season. It is amazing what happens when time flies. Texas Tech is looking up!

And I would not be the least bit surprised if Toppin is named a First-Team All-American next season.

BREAKING: Texas Tech star JT Toppin will return for the 2025-2026 season, he announced🌵https://t.co/27pCjbchb2 pic.twitter.com/xnBg9dQzFU — On3 (@On3sports) April 9, 2025

The big question is: Can Toppin be the National Player of the Year on a Final Four-bound program.

What JT Toppin's return to Texas Tech means for the Red Raiders

In my opinion, Texas Tech is now on a shortlist of serious contenders to win a national title once again. College basketball is all about experienced teams and blue-bloods. Long gone are the days of Cinderellas. It is all about being one of the 16 best teams in the country: Do you have a top-four seed or not? All four No. 1 seeds made it to San Antonio for this season's Final Four.

Toppin is a big name in the sport playing for a team that can win the Big 12 next year. If you are a signature player on one of the best teams in a Power Five league, you might have something heading into March Madness next year. Of course, we are still a year away from that dream being realized. Texas Tech is not going to sneak up on anyone next season, especially not in Big 12 conference play.

Ultimately, Toppin returning to Texas Tech, as well as his third season of college basketball if we include his true freshman season at New Mexico, is only a good thing for the sport. The one-and-done era of college hoops deprived us from really getting to know the best players this level of the game has to offer. The more faces we know and recognize, the more fan interest there will be in it.

Texas Tech may be a dark horse contender to win it all next year, but with Toppin, they will have a shot.