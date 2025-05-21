There are many reasons why I am bullish on the Carolina Panthers going forward. Along with the rival Atlanta Falcons, these are the two teams that are certainly trending up in the NFC South. We all know the New Orleans Saints are expected to circle the drain this year. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it feels like they have stagnated a bit, but have yet to be usurped by any up-and-coming division rival.

While I could go either way with Bryce Young at quarterback, I think this is a strong staff, one that is headlined by an up-and-coming star coach in the league in Dave Canales. He put out many fires a year ago to have the Panthers now at a place of fringe contention. I also think that general manager Dan Morgan has done a fine job of surrounding Young with enough talent to potentially succeed here.

That being said, we need to see more out of second-year pro in former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. Carolina used the last pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft on him. He was shaky at best as a rookie. With Tetairoa McMillan going inside the top 10 out of Arizona, as well as former Colorado star Jimmy Horn Jr. impressing as a sixth-rounder, where does that leave Legette?

I will not go as far as saying he will lose his job, but nobody uses a first-round pick on a No. 3 receiver.

Xavier Legette cannot afford a run-of-the-mill second NFL season

The NFL is short for Not For Long. It is a what have you done for me lately type of league. Legette may have been legit at South Carolina, but McMillan is one of the greatest players ever in Arizona Wildcats football history. As for Horn, he starred previously at South Florida before later making a name for himself on a star-studded team in Colorado. In a way, I think he is built for this role with the Panthers.

In the end, it may all come down to a matter of preference for Young. Carolina would not have used a first-round pick on McMillan that early in the draft if the Panthers knew they had a sure thing in Legette. I understand Carolina may only go as far as where Young's arm can take them. However, I have always found the Panthers to be at their best when they play with a combative, defensive ethos.

For various reasons, I could see Carolina winning as many as 11 games next year, but probably no fewer than six. They may still be a year away from being a year away, but I have liked what I have seen out of the team over the last year or so. What does trouble me is if Horn can outplay Legette this soon, then Carolina may have whiffed on its late first-round pick last spring. Legette has to work out.

Truth be told, there is a world where all of Carolina's wide receivers work together in total harmony.