Predictably, T.J. Watt got the best of unknown Giants OL who called him out
T.J. Watt is one of the most impactful and game-breaking players in the entire league. Watt, better put, is one of the most disruptive players in the history of football. And no, that's not an exaggeration, whatsoever. How could you expect anything less from an edge rusher named "Watt"?
Watt, 30, has totaled 103 sacks, 31 forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 117 TFLs. Watt has one Defensive Player of the Year award, though some argue it should be more, while being named a first team All-Pro four times.
Since 2019, Watt leads the NFL in just about every pass-rushing stat. He's first in sacks at 83, ahead of second place by 11 sacks. He's first in forced fumbles at 24, ahead of second place by eight forced fumbles. And he's first in QB hits at 178, ahead of second place by 23 QB hits.
And he does this all while being chipped or double teamed just about every rep.
So, when heading into the Week 8 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, a lot of us were left scratching our heads when the Giants right tackle called Watt out to the media before the game.
T.J. Watt dominates Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and for good reason
Giants' right tackle, Jermaine Eluemunor, took it upon himself to call for the one on one with the Steelers' best player.
"I love it. I've been telling you, I'm the most confident guy in this locker room," Eluemunor told reporters on the Giants YouTube channel heading into his matchup with Watt. "I think you can see that through my play this year. I want to be on an island with him all day."
Now, I don't want to blame him for the confidence. He's a professional athlete who has every right to believe in himself. But, it's the "I want to be on an island with him all day" that was perceived as a shot at Watt.
Of course, Watt has to have heard this quote from the right tackle.
Early in the game, Watt recorded a sack, though it could be tallied as a coverage sack as Daniel Jones was left to scramble out of the pocket. But with three minutes left, the Giants driving and the game on the line, Watt did what he does best: wreck the game.
Watt ended up with a one on one with Eluemunor and he completely dominated him, tallying a game changing strip sack on Daniel Jones to stop the Giants in their tracks and get the ball back.
Confidence is okay. But to directly call out the best pass rusher in the game is foolish. There's nothing wrong with needing a chip or a double team to take Watt on over the course of the game.