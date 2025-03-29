Tahaad Pettiford might have single-handedly gotten himself drafted in June's NBA Draft after his Sweet 16 performance against Michigan. The former five-star recruit and freshman at Auburn carried the Tigers to a 39-17 run and eventually a 78-65 in Atlanta on Friday night.

What made that run incredible is Pettiford seemed virtually unstoppable. He was getting to the basket with hesitation moves, stunning defenders. He was knocking down three-point shots and even making contested shots.

He looked every bit like a player who should go in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, as he catapults up NBA mock drafts after a stellar performance. But was his Sweet 16 showing good enough to raise the eyebrows of NBA GMs?

Recency bias is a dangerous thing. It could be what gets him drafted, but it could also thwart his development. He is just a freshman and wasn’t a sought-after NBA prospect before the NCAA Tournament.

NBA Draft projection: Could Tahaad Pettiford become the steal of the draft?

It’s hard for me to be convinced that Pettiford is NBA-ready right now. He’s talented, and I don't want to discredit his tourney run with Auburn. But the biggest difference between the top prospects in the draft and everyone else is consistency.

Pettiford just hasn’t been overly consistent this season. He averaged just 11.6 points per game this year and 23 minutes played per game. While he’s had big moments and big games, he’s not the star on his team, and the loaded Auburn roster takes the pressure off him often.

When it comes to NBA readiness, I consider how the player looks against the top of the draft. And Pettiford isn't a first-round pick in my eyes just yet. I think in the age of NIL and the transfer portal, he doesn’t have to rush to the NBA.

He could benefit from at least one more season for a chance to not just grow, but work on his consistency. He’s a smaller guard at just 6-foot-1. That’s a major knock on him. He’s not a lights-out shooter nor is he uber athletic.

If he had one part of his game that stood out over the rest, maybe he could leverage that into hearing his name called in the draft and build a decent career in the NBA. But the fact is the NBA is one of the most exclusive sports of the major American sports.

According to a Yahoo Sports story, Kevin O’Connor compared him to Mike Conley and Brandon Jennings. I think they are both perfect comparisons to Pettiford. I also think their style of play doesn’t mesh well with the modern game.

The fact that he doesn’t start for Auburn is a sign he’s not quite ready for the NBA just yet. That said, with another year to develop, he could easily become a solid prospect.

Unless Pettiford finishes the tournament averaging 30 points and carrying Auburn to a national title, I just don’t see Pettiford cracking the first round. Even if he does get drafted, he’d spend quite a bit of time in the G League. And that’s worse than going back to college.