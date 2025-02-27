Tarik Skubal gives Tigers fans reason to believe he could be even better in 2025

It’s hard to think Tarik Skubal could be better in 2025 than he was in 2024. Heck, it's hard to think that any starting pitcher could be better: The lefty was the unanimous AL Cy Young Award winner, finishing the regular season with a 18-4 record, 2.39 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 31 starts and almost singlehandedly carrying the Detroit Tigers on an improbable ALDS run. While the rest of the team's pitching staff was flying by the seat of its pants, Skubal was the one constant, taking on more of a burden than any other pitcher in the league and shining anyway.

Not wanting to mess around with the face of the franchise, the Tigers handed Skubal a one-year, $10.15 million contract to avoid arbitration over the winter. And that decision is already paying off.

In his first start in spring ball, Skubal threw two clean innings, tossing 14 strikes in 19 pitches. That’s the type of dominance that Tigers’ fans should be thrilled to have back this season. And while it’s hard to think he could have a better season than last year, our first look at the lefty in 2025 should have every Tigers fan pumped about their ace.

If Tarik Skubal’s spring debut is any indication, he’s primed for an even better 2025

The frustrating thing about the Tigers’ loss to the Cleveland Guardians in last year's playoffs was that it came in one of Skubal's worst performances of the year. He gave up six hits and five earned runs in Game 5, the only earned runs he allowed all series.

The good thing is that’s probably the fuel he needs to build on a strong start to the spring. It seems like a tall task to perform better a year after winning the top award a pitcher can win. But Skubal is already strutting his stuff.

Tarik Skubal, Nasty 90mph Slider. 😨 pic.twitter.com/CLGMRKfkST — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 26, 2025

If that pitch looks different, well, it should: Apparently Skubal spent the offseason tinkering with his arsenal, getting some tips on throwing a slider from fellow lefty (and fellow AL Cy Young winner) Robbie Ray, now with the San Francisco Giants. The results speak for themselves, and should have the rest of the league very nervous.

The Tigers went from dumping their roster at the trade deadline to winning a playoff series and forcing a Game 5 in the ALDS. They went and re-signed Jack Flaherty to improve their starting rotation, which is a step in the right direction, and added Gleyber Torres to a young lineup with plenty of room for growth.

Skubal already looks like he’s in mid-season form just two innings into the spring. When it comes to Opening Day, Tigers fans should be elated to watch him go up against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.