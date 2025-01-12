Tarik Skubal arbitration settlement presents pivotal moment for Tigers future
By Austin Owens
Heading into the 2024 season, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was set to make $2.65 million for the season. After an up-and-down start to his career, this past season something clicked with the southpaw hurler.
Skubal captured the American League Triple Crown going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and leading all of Major League Baseball with 228 strikeouts. In order to avoid arbitration, Skubal's salary for the upcoming 2025 season has deservingly rose to $10.15 million. Although this is quite an increase, it is a budget deal for someone of Skubal's caliber. Once or even before he hits free agency, will the Tigers be willing to pay Skubal what he is worth?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Tigers plan for the future is now with Tarik Skubal
From the business side of baseball, organizations are constantly having to plan for their future. Conversations regarding 2027 need to start happening now between the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal.
Skubal will be entering his sixth season with the Tigers in 2025 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, where many teams will be bribing him to join their starting rotation. Undoubtedly, Skubal and his agent Scott Boras will be looking for far more than $10.15 million a year so the Tigers need to decide now what they will be willing to spend to retain him. However, it is likely Detroit decides to let him walk if the price tag is too high, as starting pitchers are notoriously injury prone. FanSided's Mark Powell discussed the risk the Tigers may see in extending Skubal too soon.
"The Tigers made the playoffs ahead of schedule. That speaks volumes of their player development and the low-risk moves Harris has made. Yet, winning consistently involves taking consistent financial risks. Some of them may backfire – see Javy Baez. Extending a starting pitcher two years ahead of time also represents something Chris Ilitch may not want to open his wallet for," Powell wrote.
Looking at how the Tigers are currently handling this offseason after making a magical postseason run in 2024 shows how important 'balling on a budget' is to them. If this mentality remains, they will not be able to afford Skubal, especially if he is able to put together a couple of complete Cy Young-caliber seasons after this one.
Tigers fans should enjoy the next two years of their dominant ace because the next two seasons could be the end of his run in Detroit.