Tigers doing the bare minimum for Tarik Skubal has Scott Boras written all over it
By Mark Powell
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal avoided arbitration with the organization on Thursday, which is good news overall. Going to an arbitration hearing with Skubal just a couple years ahead of his free agency would have meant a death sentence to any possible extension talks to come. Nonetheless, it also isn't the best possible outcome.
Detroit signed Skubal to a $10.5 million deal for 2025. It's less than what he deserves, certainly, but it's a start to compensate him for his excellent 2024 season, which included winning the AL Cy Young. Skubal is arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball, and while pitchers come with injury risk, they are also some of the most valuable commodities in the sport.
Skubal's contract demands are unknown at this point. Harris and the Tigers are one of the better organizations at not letting that kind of news out. However, we also don't know how engaged both sides are on an extension.
Tigers avoided arbitration for Tarik Skubal, but that's just the beginning
Skubal's value is at an all-time high given his 2024 season, but the closer the Tigers get to free agency the more they risk losing him for nothing. There is a reason Skubal has been mentioned – albeit to no avail – at the last two trade deadlines. Rival executives assume Detroit ownership is too cheap to keep their ace long term, and thus want to offload him. Thankfully, Harris has not given into these trade rumors, but it's not a good sign.
Neither is an arbitration agreement. Yes, it's one step above a hearing, but it also doesn't help Detroit reach their long-term goal of establishing a perennial winner. The Gritty Tigs made the playoffs last October – and I was thrilled as a longtime Tigers fan – but it also didn't seem sustainable on the surface. Unless Detroit operates like a mid-market team, they will perform like a small-market one.
The Tigers made the playoffs ahead of schedule. That speaks volumes of their player development and the low-risk moves Harris has made. Yet, winning consistently involves taking consistent financial risks. Some of them may backfire – see Javy Baez. Extending a starting pitcher two years ahead of time also represents something Chris Ilitch may not want to open his wallet for.
If Skubal banks on himself and succeeds, he will be the next iteration of Justin Verlander, and a reminder of what could've been. Harris cannot afford to add that to his resume.