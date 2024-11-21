TCU is exceeding expectations with a retooled roster and a new approach
TCU had high expectations for itself last season, landing talented players like Sedona Prince and Haley Cavinder in the transfer portal. Adding those pieces was supposed to be the thing that took them over the edge.
However, while TCU had a tremendously better season than the previous year, it still didn't feel like an overwhelming success. Over half the team got hurt and they had to host open tryouts even to field a team because some of their best players, like Prince, were unavailable. Then they graduated seniors who were crucial to any of the stability they had.
But this offseason, the Horned Frogs retooled to build off the momentum they generated despite all that adversity. Prince was able to get an extra year of eligibility. They landed Hailey Van Lith in the transfer portal after they lost Cavinder. It was starting to look up for them.
TCU has had one of the most successful starts to the season in its program's history this year — up there with LSU, UConn, and South Carolina. While the Horned Frogs may not have the same resume as some of those elite basketball programs, they are doing it their way — trusting the process, trusting each other, and playing some entertaining basketball.
All these things equate to very high marks for the start of the season. Here is how TCU got here.
An undefeated start
The Horned Frogs have started their 2024-25 campaign undefeated. They did the same thing last year, going on a 14-game win streak. Once they got to Big 12 play, TCU lost four straight to Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and Houston. Then had to forfeit the next two due to not having enough players.
What makes this undefeated start different from last year's is that they are playing more quality teams out of conference — NC State, Notre Dame and South Carolina. All of those teams will be in contention for the National title by the end of the season.
And TCU has already knocked one of those teams off the list — NC State. In a three-point victory, Prince scored 31 points and Van Lith recorded her first-ever 10-assist double-double. It propelled them to 19th on the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 2008.
Their next big challenge will be Notre Dame. A team that is young and hungry, fueled by Hannah Hidalgo and projected WNBA first-round draft pick Olivia Miles, the FIghtin' Irish have their sights on a national title.
A change of scenery for college basketball's biggest stars
People all over the country have been talking about Van Lith's skill from before she was even in college. She played her first three years at Louisville, giving the program national attention. Her decision to leave the Cardinals and join Kim Mulkey at LSU, fresh off of their national championship season showed the Tigers commitment to running it back.
However, LSU had her playing point guard, which was different from her position at Louisville. Instead of handling the bulk of the team's scoring, she facilitated and set plays up. While it showed another part of Van Lith's game and undoubtedly made her better, it wasn't the best fit. LSU is a team loaded with talent, and with so much talent, it's hard to utilize it all.
Now, with TCU, Van Lith has looked like her old self. Her ability to score, pass and set things up has helped the Horned Frogs tremendously, and has made them a serious contender in the Big 12 and in the postseason.
Another player who had a fresh start with TCU is Prince. She transferred from Oregon last season. She hasn't had the best luck in the injury department, as she tore a ligament in her elbow that ended her career with Oregon. She originally declared for the WNBA draft in 2023 but ultimately backed out and transferred to TCU.
She then broke her finger last season, missing multiple weeks. While many thought last year, in her fifth year of college basketball, would see the end of her career. She announced that she was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA as a hardship waiver.
Prince is one of the best bigs in the country. Rebounding, blocking, shooting midrange and playing in the paint are some of the things that make her game so strong. Prince has been the best when she is healthy. Her 31 points against NC State reaffirmed that.
TCU has had bad luck for years, and things are starting to look up. They have the missing puzzle pieces and are beginning to show up significantly. This is the start of the Horned Frogs' foundations of success to build on for the years to come.