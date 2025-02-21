Team USA got screwed by refs after missed overtime penalty on Canada

Team USA gave it all they had in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, taking Canada to overtime and even outshooting them up until the game-winning goal by Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Much of the storyline leading up to the game itself was off-ice distractions, including political motivations and how fans would react to the National Anthem of both teams. Thankfully, we were finally able to get back to hockey, and the Final itself lived up to the standing room only ticket prices.

Jordan Binnington saved the Canadians on multiple occasions in overtime, as he robbed Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews more than once. Matthews could have sent the Americans home happy, but instead was robbed by Binnington on several highlight-reel saves. Had they simply been outplayed, perhaps Team USA could hang their hats on a job well done.

Did the 4 Nations Face-Off refs screw over Team USA?

Unfortunately, as is the case after every defeat these days, there is some second guessing of the officiating crew. Despite featuring some of the very best officials in the hockey world, even the 4 Nations Face-Off Final is not immune to such a disease.

In overtime, the officials missed what looked to be a too many men on the ice penalty against Canada. Mike Sullivan and the American coaching staff were rightly shocked Canada was not called for a penalty, as there were as many as two extra Canadian players on the ice during a line change.

Should they have called too many men on the ice here? pic.twitter.com/956seuiM0m — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 21, 2025

In a regular season NHL game, odds are the officials would have made this call, but there is such a thing as situational awareness. Had the refs called Canada for too many men on the ice via a borderline decision, only for Team USA to score, they'd rightly be called out for not allowing the players to decide the result.

For those unfamiliar with the game of hockey, it is not surprising for officials to swallow said whistle when any game is on the line, let alone an international tournament final. Technically, the Americans had a point – Canada had too many men on the ice. Yet, if the roles were reversed, odds are the same refs would've provided the USA with a similar amount of leeway.

Canada won fair and square. It's a painful result for American hockey fans that were invested in this tournament. The good news is this is hardly the last international setting we'll get to watch NHL stars play in the near future thanks to Gary Bettman.