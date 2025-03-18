Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase played dirty to keep the Bengals band together

The Cincinnati Bengals lifted gargantuan weights off their shoulders by signing star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contract extensions.

Sure, it cost Cincinnati roughly $275 million and Chase/Higgins' deals created some questions about the futures of a few players. But you can't put a price on peace of mind (even though the Bengals somewhat just did).

In recent days leading up to their agreements, talks between Chase/Higgins and the Bengals escalated shockingly expeditiously, especially given what we've seen in the past. However, intel from The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov suggests the dynamic wideout duo strong-armed Cincy and left them no choice but to pay them.

Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase combined their power to keep them and Joe Burrow together in Cincinnati

Meirov noted that Higgins parted ways with his previous agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First, this past December. Subsequently, he hired Alliance Sports Management's Rocky Arcenaux — who also represents Chase.

Arcenaux used the love triangle in Cincinnati against them. The Bengals were previously prioritizing Chase over Higgins. Meanwhile, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow had been pounding the table to retain the latter (in addition to the former). With that in mind, the message was simple: The pass-catchers were a package.

"No Ja'Marr [Chase] deal without Tee [Higgins]," Meirov stated was Arcenaux's approach in the ultimate leverage ploy. While there was some risk in the move backfiring or someone getting the short end of the stick, the plan ultimately worked to perfection.

Cincinnati appeased Burrow, ensuring his top two targets are locked down for the foreseeable future. Moreover, resolving the situation allows the front office to operate without the drama of potential disputes hanging over their heads throughout the offseason. So, from both perspectives, the end justifies the means.

Burrow is the Bengals' organizational centerpiece and one of the NFL's top signal-callers. You can't blame them for bending over backward for him, and Higgins/Chase are two of the premier contributors at their position. The trio has been the constant of the club's success and will continue to be moving forward.

It took some hardball tactics, but Chase, Higgins, Burrow and the Bengals all lived happily ever after.