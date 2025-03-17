4 Bengals who won’t be back thanks to lucrative Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase extensions

Joe Burrow got his wish. After going to bat for his star wide receiver tandem, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals obliged. The team shelled out nearly $300 million to retain its franchise quarterback's top two targets.

Chase and Higgins' contract extensions indicate that the Bengals are committed to building around arguably the NFL's premier trio, including Burrow. Cincinnati now has north of half a billion dollars invested in them. But the question is: Where do they go from here?

The Bengals dug a financial hole with the Chase/Higgins deals. Knowing the obstacles they face because of their long-term salary cap hits, how Cincy proceeds from here should be interesting. Some tough decisions must be made, with the future of the four players mentioned below at the forefront.

4 Cincinnati Bengals who are as good as gone following Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' contract extensions

4. Trent Brown, OT

Brown joined the Bengals last offseason on a one-year, $4.75 million "prove it" deal following a second stint with the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned; he suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon just three weeks into the 2024 campaign. However, the veteran offensive lineman should be fully recovered and ready to roll for 2025 -- somewhere other than Cincinnati.

Among the top edge-protecting free agents available, Brown has over 40 career starts at each tackle spot. Despite health concerns, his positional versatility and pedigree as a one-time Pro Bowler/Super Bowl champion conceivably price him out of the Bengals' range.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) still grades Brown as an above-average pass- and run-blocker when healthy. Someone out there will be willing to take a chance on his production and experience. Plus, Cincy already has its answer at the position on the roster in 2024 No. 18 overall selection, Amarius Mims.

3. Vonn Bell, S

A trusty steed of ex-defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the writing was on the wall for Bell when the Bengals replaced him with Al Golden.

Bell's been a reliable contributor/leader on the back end of Cincinnati's stop unit in recent years, excluding a one-off season with the Carolina Panthers. Nonetheless, Anarumo's departure and the Bengals' efforts to revamp their safety corps make it hard to envision him returning.

Geno Stone and Jordan Battle are part of the youth movement in Cincy's secondary, specifically at the safety spots. The latter even took Bell's role as a starter down the stretch of last season, foreshadowing the inevitable.

2. Mike Hilton, CB

As previously noted, the Bengals have made a concerted effort to get younger in the defensive back room. In addition to Stone and Battle, the Bengals have 2022 first- and second-round cornerbacks Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt. They've overhauled the group, which leaves Bell and Hilton to dry and on the chopping block.

According to Spotrac's market value estimations, Hilton is the top cornerback available. A proven commodity who impacts the game in multiple ways, the 31-year-old should garner interest from several suitors.

Hilton is one of the better slot corners in football. He's also an elite run-stopper -- PFF touted him as the top-rated corner last season in that regard. Moreover, his status as the self-proclaimed "best" blitzer in the league may be slightly overzealous, yet merited.

It seems as though Hilton already knows his fate. Earlier this month, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about how "new opportunities always present themselves."

1. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE

In a shocking development, the Bengals have reportedly been working to give Hendrickson the massive payday he deserves after resolving the Chase/Higgins situation. Many thought it'd be a one-or-the-other ordeal, though Cincy is ostensibly going down swinging to keep the standout edge rusher.

Whether the Bengals can successfully hold onto Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson remains unclear. Cincy and the outstanding sack artist seemingly understand the circumstances, considering the two sides have explored trade options.

Meanwhile, bidders "haven't been willing to meet" the Bengals' 'ridiculous' demands to move Hendrickson. Eventually, something has to give. And as the Bengals and All-Pro realize that finding common ground will be increasingly difficult, a split will be unavoidable.

Trailing only T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett for the most sacks since 2020 (70.5) and showing zero signs of slowing down, Hendrickson's a game-wrecker. While it could take time, plenty of front offices are waiting for an opportunity to strike and acquire him. The Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals have registered documented interest, which only feels like the tip of the iceberg.