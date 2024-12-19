Tennessee OL prepared to make CFP upset of Ohio State look even worse for Buckeyes
It's safe to say that Ohio State is sick and tired of watching opposing teams plant their flag on the Ohio Stadium field after a big road win. Michigan tried as much after their shocking upset of the Buckeyes last month, and the response was a brawl that required pepper spray to subdue and a state representative trying to turn the act into a felony.
Of course, rather than go through all that, the simplest way to prevent any flag-plantings in the future is to just ... you know, not lose the game in the first place. Ryan Day and Co. should keep that in mind ahead of the team's first-round College Football Playoff matchup against Tennessee. Because if past behavior is any indication, the Vols will have no qualms about heading straight to midfield if they pull the upset on Saturday night.
Tennessee has its sights set on a second straight flag-planting at Ohio Stadium
Tennessee senior guard Javontez Spraggins is finishing up his fourth year as a starter for the Vols. He's seen a lot of wins over that span, and according to Wes Rucker of 247 Sports, he's developed a habit of, you guessed it, planting the orange flag — no matter which stadium he might be playing in.
In hindsight, maybe Michigan's mistake was having someone other than a 340-pound offensive lineman be the one to do the actual flag-planting. At the very least, it would've forced Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer to think twice before he stepped in and tried to take the flag away.
Of course, after the Michigan fracas, it's unlikely that security at Ohio Stadium will be caught off-guard a second time in as many months. If Tennessee does come into the Horseshoe and win, expect all eyes to be on midfield, and a ton of bodies separating the two teams. But again: If the Buckeyes don't want to have to worry about another team celebrating in their house, there's one very easy way to make sure they don't get the chance.