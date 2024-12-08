Latest Teoscar Hernandez rumor could hold hint to Juan Soto sweepstakes
By Mark Powell
Most winters, Teoscar Hernandez would draw more interest than most outfielders on the open market. Hernandez played on an expiring contract and won a World Series hitting behind the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. It showed in his numbers, as Hernandez .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs. While no longer an elite outfielder, Hernandez is the kind of impact bat contenders – including the Dodgers – should prefer at the right asking price.
The 2024-25 MLB offseason is off to a slow start, much like last year, thanks to one free agent holding up the pack. That would be Juan Soto, who is expected to pick a new team any day now. The Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays are all vying for his services barring a last-minute mystery team entering the fray.
Soto is an elite player and future Hall of Famer. He is the Ted Williams of his time with a little extra shuffle. Hernandez cannot compete with that, and it's why Soto is expected to receive a contract north of $650 million.
Teoscar Hernandez rumor provides a hint about Juan Soto's free agency
However, here's the tricky part. While Soto has kept pundits guessing ad nauseam as to his next landing spot, the teams surely have some sort of inkling as to their chances. So, how should they show interest in Hernandez – a viable second option if they whiff on Soto – without showing their hand?
Per Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox have reached out to Hernandez.
Willy Adames signed a seven-year deal with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday despite Red Sox interest, and former Boston outfielder Tyler O'Neill is now a member of the division rival Baltimore Orioles.
The longer the Red Sox stay in the Soto chase, the more they risk missing out on other players who would improve their roster. And at this point, the Sox look to be in third place behind both NYC teams for Soto.
Reaching out to Hernandez's representatives and keeping constant contact 'just in case' is the right move for Boston, even if it proves they're on the outs with Soto. As for the Dodgers Los Angeles was always a longshot landing spot for the 26-year-old. The Yankees are doing their due diligence and hoping for the best.