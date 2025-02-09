Terrifying Eagles weakness gives Chiefs clear path to Super Bowl three-peat
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles paved their way to Super Bowl 59 with their monstrous offensive line. All five starters received All-Pro votes and both offensive tackles earned second-team All-Pro honors, per the Associated Press. The success of the offensive line makes the struggles of quarterback Jalen Hurts more concerning. The fifth-year veteran played behind the most formidable offensive line in the league, but his propensity to hold onto the ball has led to unnecessary sacks. That doesn't necessarily bode well, especially since they play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles ranked ninth in run-block win rate (72 percent) and sixth pass-block win rate (67 percent), according to ESPN Analytics. Yet, Hurts was sacked on 9.52 percent of his drop-backs this season, third-most among quarterbacks with at least 300 pass attempts, per Pro Football Reference. To make matters worse, the Eagles’ offense often stalls at a staggering rate when Hurts is sacked.
If the Chiefs can sack Jalen Hurts, the Eagles offense will likely stall in Super Bowl LIX
The Eagles had 164 offensive possessions during the 2024 regular season, excluding kneel-downs and end of half situations. They scored points on 81 drives (49.3 percent) and scored a touchdown on 53 drives (32.3 percent). Including missed field goals (8), the Eagles drove into scoring range on 87 possessions (54.3 percent). That scoring rate took a steep decline when Hurts was sacked.
Hurts was sacked 49 times across 43 offensive drives this season, including the playoffs. Only seven of those 43 possessions (16.3 percent) resulted in points for Philadelphia. After taking a sack, Hurts led the Eagles to just two touchdowns (4.7 percent) and five field goals (11.6 percent).
For the remaining possessions, the results weren’t pretty. Twenty-five punts. Three strip sacks. Three missed field goals. Two turnovers on downs. One safety. Two drives ended with the clock expiring in the first half. On six drives that included multiple sacks, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs once and punted five times.
Eagles offensive drives
Jalen Hurts' drives with a sack (including playoffs)
Total possessions
164
43
Touchdowns
53 (32.2%)
2 (4.7%)
Field Goals
28 (17%)
5 (11.6%)
Punts
54 (32.9%)
25 (58.1%)
Turnovers
20 (12.1%)
5 (11.6%)
Safety
0
1 (2.3%)
In the playoffs, the Eagles have scored just six points on 10 possessions after taking a sack. Hurts has already been sacked 11 times through three playoff games. The interior of Philadelphia's offensive line has been battling injuries, which could open the door for more pressure.
The Eagles are seeking revenge against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but they may not get the redemption they’re hoping for if Kansas City can get to Hurts. If Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can generate pressure with creative blitz packages, Philadelphia's offense could have a difficult day.