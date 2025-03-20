Terry Fontenot's Kirk Cousins bluff is flopping for the Falcons in the most predictable way

The Atlanta Falcons made the unexpected decision to trigger Kirk Cousins' $10 million guarantee for the 2026 season and keep him on the roster into the spring. Right now, the Falcons are broadcasting the intent to start Michael Penix Jr., with Cousins installed as the backup.

That's a fine strategy on paper. The Falcons would have less than $30 million allocated to the QB room, which is excellent by today's standards. Sure, Cousins' $27.5 million salary is exorbitant for a reserve, but Penix is dirt-cheap for a starter. In the grand scheme of NFL cap sheets, Atlanta is hardly in a dire position.

Unfortunately, football is not a game played on paper. There are personalities to manage. Locker rooms to keep together. Cousins has earned his reputation as a total professional, but we know he doesn't want to spend one of his precious few remaining years glued to the bench. Cousins is 36 in the final fully guaranteed year of his contract. He wants to finish his career on the field — and he presumably wants to play his way to a lucrative new deal in 2026.

The Falcons don't want a discontent Cousins hanging over the organization like a black cloud all season. The goal, as one NFL GM told Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, is to dump Cousins and some of his salary to a new team ASAP.

Falcons want to trade Kirk Cousins, but the market is not favorable

"Right now, they're frustrated and just trying to buy time," a current GM told Fox Sports. "They're all-in on Penix. He's their guy. They love him. But they can't keep Cousins — just can't. So I think (GM Terry Fontenot) is trying to find a trade partner willing to take on at least part of Kirk's salary."

So, the Falcons' bubble has burst. The illusion is dead. The Falcons aren't keeping Kirk Cousins to keep Kirk Cousins — they're keeping Kirk Cousins in what feels like a vain attempt to squeeze value out of their failed $180 million investment.

This current GM does not expect the Falcons to find a trade partner willing to absorb any of Cousins' 2025 salary, "but it's still possible." He notes the possibility of a team whiffing on the QB market in free agency and the draft, then circling back to Atlanta to discuss Cousins.

"But (the Falcons) calling everyone right now that will listen."

That smells strongly of desperation.

This is hardly a shocking development, but Falcons fans preparing to begin the campaign with Cousins as QB2 should adjust their expectations accordingly. It's too much of a distraction. There is really no value to Atlanta, unless we imagine the worst with Michael Penix. The Falcons like their second-year signal caller and want to invest in him with full confidence. The best way to accomplish that is to get Cousins out of the building and install a new backup with less baggage.

Cousins led the NFL in both interceptions (16) and fumbles (13) last season, starting only 14 games. Penix did not light the world on fire when he took the reins, but he looked a lot more dependable in the pocket. There's some irony there, as Cousins has been the bankable, known commodity for so long. Now, with Father Time in the mix and an Achilles injury on his ledger, Cousins is more volatile than ever. He ought to land with a new team next season. However, for how much money — and with how clear a path to starting reps — remains to be seen.