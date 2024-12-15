Texans cause another terrifying injury with late hit weeks after Trevor Lawrence
By Mark Powell
Just two weeks after Trevor Lawrence went down thanks to a terrifying hit from Azeez Al-Shaair, the Houston Texans are at it again. No, this is not on DeMeco Ryans, the terrific Texans head coach who claims he does not teach such tackling technique, but perhaps there's something in the water in Houston.
Of course, this could just be circumstance. Bad hits occur every week in the NFL. The fact that the same team has been involved twice in three weeks is sketchy at best, but it doesn't mean the Texans are a dirty team, as much as some fans may want to paint it that way.
Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, wide receiver Grant Dubose went down on a late hit from Calen Bullock, who unlike Al-Shaair does not have a history of such plays.
Grant Dubose injury: How long will Dolphins wide receiver be out?
Per Josina Anderson, Dubose had to be stretchered off the field. We'll have more information on the injury when it becomes available.
Considering the Texans are playing against Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback with an extensive injury history, the NFL already had eyes on this game. There is little to suggest Bullock would want to injure Dubose, as the two don't have much of a history, but the technique is...sketchy at best.
Considering Dubose was carted off the field, he is out for the rest of the game and until further notice overall. Mike McDaniel has dealt with serious injuries to his quarterback and receiving corps all year long. Yes, the Dolphins are fighting for a playoff spot, but they will not rush back Dubose, who is listed as the backup slot receiver behind Malik Washington.
Will the Texans be punished again for Grant Dubose injury?
Unlike the Al-Shaair hit, the injury to Dubose doesn't involve a high-profile player. When Lawrence went down, he was clear giving himself up. Dubose caught a pass over the middle and paid a price, something which occurs in the modern NFL far too often. Some of that responsibility is on the quarterback. However, much of it is on offensive coordinators, who draw up such plays all too often.
A fine should be expected for Bullock, but he will not be suspended (barring something unexpected from the league office).