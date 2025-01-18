Texans crumble vs. Chiefs in record time with Kris Boyd helmet-throwing, shoving
Some NFL players are made for the big moments. Some are built to handle the pressure and use it as fuel for top performances. Houston Texans defensive back Kris Boyd might not be built like that, however.
On Saturday afternoon in front of the always-raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd and taking on the defending back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs, Boyd got the Texans off to a truly bad start that was already not in a great spot.
As the Chiefs received the opening kickoff of the Divisional Round playoff game, return man Nikko Remigio found a crease and got loose taking it into Houston territory. To Boyd's credit, he came up and made a great play on the ball, jarring it loose and putting it on the turf. That's where the positives stopped for him, however.
Rather than going after the loose ball, Boyd got up and started celebrating. When the Chiefs then came up with the recovery, though, the DB threw his helmet in frustration, which somehow wasn't the worst part of the sequence as he earned a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. As he went to the sidelines, his special teams coach was shouting at him and Boyd proceeded to shove him hard in the chest as he walked off.
Kris Boyd draws penalty for throwing helmet, then shoves Texans special teams coach
Suffice it to say, I don't think we'll see Boyd on the field much more in the Divisional Round after that type of behavior — or perhaps much at all after this game if the Texans advance. However, he was on the kickoff coverage team after the Chiefs and Texans exchanged field goals.
Boyd's behavior is even more shocking considering how on the fringe in Houston's he's been. His role this season has primarily been on special teams, playing just 49 regular-season snaps for the Texans defense. You'd think he'd first put in more effort to make a play on a loose football and secondly would keep his head on tight after things went a bit south.
He didn't, though, which is far from a good sign for the Texans. While Houston played phenomenally last week in beating down the Chargers in the Wild Card Round, it's another matter entirely going into the champs' house and trying to take them down. Having players lose their cool not even 10 seconds into the game and shoving their coach isn't the best omen that the players' heads are in the right place, or at least not Boyd's.