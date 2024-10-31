Texans vs Jets inactives: Week 9 injury report for Thursday Night Football
The Houston Texans and New York Jets are two teams heading in completely opposite directions. The Texans might not be playing their best football, but enter their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium against the Jets at 6-2 on the year and have a comfortable lead in the AFC South. On the flip side, the Jets are 2-6, have lost five in a row, and are all but out of playoff contention.
This Thursday Night Football matchup looked like a really good one entering the year, but now, all NFL fans are wondering is what the Jets will do to embarrass themselves this time.
While all hope does seem lost for New York, there is a good amount to play for. If they do improve to 3-6 with a bit of a lighter schedule to follow, they might be able to make an unlikely run. Plus, on Houston's side, they're playing to try and increase their division lead and get a higher seed in the AFC.
Injuries, unfortunately, can play a role in deciding any given game. With that in mind, here are the inactives for this Week 9 contest.
Houston Texans inactives for Week 9 game vs. Jets
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Nico Collins
WR
Hamstring
Out
Stefon Diggs
WR
Knee
Out
Jarrett Patterson
OL
Concussion
Out
Dameon Pierce
RB
Groin
Out
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Knee
Out
Jimmie Ward
S
Groin
Out
The biggest injuries that Houston is currently dealing with is in their wide receiver room as Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs - the two best receivers on the team - are out for this game. With a talented Jets secondary on the other side, those losses could loom large. Diggs is not only out for this game, but he's done for the season after tearing his ACL.
The losses of Azeez Al-Shaair and Jimmie Ward are big for Houston's defense, but that unit has played mostly well for the Texans even without them. Dameon Pierce was supposed to be Houston's backup running back to Joe Mixon, and he appeared in three games after returning from an early-season injury, but is sidelined once again for the Texans in this game. Dare Ogunbowale is expected to take those backup reps.
New York Jets inactives for Week 9 game vs. Texans
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Tony Adams
S
Hamstring
Out
Ashtyn Davis
S
Concussion
Out
Leki Fotu
DT
Knee
Out
Allen Lazard
WR
Chest
Out
CJ Mosely
LB
Neck
Out
Morgan Moses
OL
Knee
Questionable
Chazz Surratt
LB
Heel
Questionable
Alijah Vera-Tucker
OL
Ankle
Out
Kenny Yeboah
TE
Abdomen
Questionable
Greg Zuerlein
K
Knee
Out
As you can see, the list of injuries that the Jets are dealing with is quite long. Their secondary took a big hit with guys like Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis being out. Allen Lazard takes away one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. CJ Mosely is one of the leaders of this underperforming defense, and he has been nagging all season long. Their offensive line has struggled and will be without Alijah Vera-Tucker and potentially Morgan Moses as well. Even the kicker, Greg Zuerlein, has struggled mightily and was just placed on IR by New York.
The Texans have bigger names out with Collins and Diggs, but the Jets will be without a ton of key pieces who might not have the same cache, but are impactful veterans. They'll have to find a way to win in spite of that.