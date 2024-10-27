AFC Playoff Picture: Ravens blow it against Browns, Texans take advantage in Week 8
Week 8 has arrived, giving NFL fans reason to start thinking ahead to the playoffs ever so slightly. There's still a little more than half of the regular season left, but with teams having played seven or eight games at this point, the AFC playoff picture is starting to take shape.
The early slate of NFL games featured several extremely close finishes, one of which was between a pair of AFC North rivals. The Baltimore Ravens went to Cleveland on a five-game winning streak, looking as unbeatable as any team in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns found a way to record their second win of the season, handing Baltimore a damaging loss in the process.
Another close game happened between two AFC South rivals, as the Houston Texans looked to seize control of the division with a win at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts hung around all day despite a putrid passing performance from Anthony Richardson, but CJ Stroud and Houston's defense did just enough to earn a huge win.
AFC Playoff Picture after Week 8: Ravens blow opportunity
The Ravens entered the day tied for first in the AFC North, and figured to have an easy win ahead against the 1-6 Browns. Their loss opens the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take control of the division. Pittsburgh will play against the lowly New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Playoff Seeding
Team
Record
No. 1
Kansas City Chiefs
6-0 (AFC West leader)
No. 2
Houston Texans
6-2 (AFC South leader)
No. 3
Buffalo Bills
5-2 (AFC West leader)
No. 4
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-2 (AFC North leader)
No. 5
Baltimore Ravens
5-3 (Wild Card No. 1)
No. 6
Denver Broncos
4-3 (Wild Card No. 1)
No. 7
Indianapolis Colts
4-4 (Wild Card No. 1)
AFC Wild Card standings after Week 8: Colts skating on thin ice
That Colts loss to the Texans proved to be a damaging one, as they fell to 4-4 on the season. They're still in a playoff spot as of this writing, but the Los Angeles Chargers are 3-3, holding two games in hand. The Colts earn the tiebreaker due to having the extra win right now, but with the Chargers facing off against the 2-5 New Orleans Saints, that No. 7 seed can change awfully quickly.
Playoff Seeding
Team
Record
No. 5
Baltimore Ravens
5-3
No. 6
Denver Broncos
4-3
No. 7
Indianapolis Colts
4-4
With the Ravens' loss, they're now in a Wild Card spot. That too can change based on the outcome of the Steelers game on Monday, but the Ravens failing to secure a win against a one-win opponent is the kind of thing that can easily come back to haunt them in December or January.
The surprising team in playoff positioning right now is the Denver Broncos, who, with a win against the lowly Carolina Panthers, would be tied for the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The division is likely out of reach with the Chiefs still undefeated, but a playoff spot is in their control.
It's only Week 8, so teams like the Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) are still very much alive, but time is ticking.