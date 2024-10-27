Who will Browns fans boo with Deshaun Watson off the table? The 3 best options
For the first time this season, Cleveland Browns fans might be clueless on how to spend the time the offense is on the field. Most of the season, when the Browns have played at Huntington Bank Field, they’ve strained their vocal cords booing Deshaun Watson.
That reached its peak when some fans had a tasteless moment, cheering Watson as he was carted off the field with an Achilles injury in the Browns’ loss to Cincinnati last week.
And with Watson out, Browns fans are going to have to find someone (or something else) new to boo at in their game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s who this week’s candidates are for the Browns to boo.
Browns fans 3 best options to boo with Deshaun Watson off the table
3) The defense
The Browns defense has been the only thing to cheer about as a Cleveland football fan this season and that’s saying a lot because they haven’t been nearly as dominant as a season ago. If Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson have a field day on Sunday, Browns fans may take their Watson anger out on the defense.
2) Jameis Winston
This is probably misguided frustration because Jameis Winston could do no wrong being thrusted into this terrible quarterback situation. If he gets booed, its simply because Browns fans are so used to booing someone on offense it just happens to be Winston because he’s starting.
1) Kevin Stefanski
This would be the most logical reason to boo if you’re a Browns fan. It’s hard to defend the two-time coach of the year after how catastrophic this season has been. Kevin Stefanski has relieved himself of play-calling duties on offense and is seemingly on his way out of Cleveland if things don’t change.
Fans could feel the need to let the coach know just how frustrating this season has been because at the end of the day, the coach takes all the blame (even if certain players deserve more) when things aren’t going right.