Joe Mixon calls out Bears LB for causing ankle injury
Earlier this year, the Cincinnati Bengals had supposedly released running back Joe Mixon. In a not-so-common move, the team then opted to trade him. The Houston Texans grabbed the productive performer for a seventh-round pick in April.
His debut with his new team was a huge success. There were 20 carries for 159 yards and a score in a Week 1 victory at Indianapolis. Then came a Sunday night clash with the Bears.
In the third quarter of a 19-13 victory over Chicago, Mixon was felled by Bears’ linebacker T.J. Edwards via a hip-drop tackle. That was something that was banned by the league this offseason. Mixon left the game after totaling 25 yards on the ground on nine carries, and another 25 yards on three receptions. He hasn’t played since, although there is a possibility he could return on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Foxborough.
Joe Mixon calls out T.J. Edwards for hip-drop tackle that caused injury
Earlier this week, the eight-year veteran voiced his frustrations (via ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime).
“I was the No. 1 leader in rushing. I was stopped because of that weak-ass hip-drop tackle," said Mixon. "I can’t do nothing about that. It’s frustrating, it is what it is. I want to be out there more than anybody.
Edwards was fined $16,883 for his use of the hip-drop tackle, and Mixon called out the league's safety policies for that punishment.
“You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000. And for an illegal hip drop tackle they’re getting fined $16,000 when it’s supposed to be an emphasis, it’s supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain’t right with what’s going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is. If we’re going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it.”
Despite missing the last three games, Mixon still leads DeMeco Ryans’s club in rushing attempts (39) and yards on the ground (184).
The Texans still lead the AFC South with a 4-1 record and are the only team in the division above .500. The return of the four-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2021 Pro Bowler would be huge for a team that has really hasn’t hit its stride this season.