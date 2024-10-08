NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 6: NFC North shows no signs of cooling off
It was the first week of the 2024 season in which all 32 teams were not in action. The Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans all enjoyed some early downtime. In terms of moving up in their own divisional standings, these four clubs were hoping to take advantage of what their longtime rivals did or didn’t do in Week 5.
In any case, a reminder that this exercise is gauging the overall strength of these eight divisions and not the traditional power rankings of the 32 teams. You can find the latter by clicking right here. It is also worth noting that in the case of three of the eight divisions, only one team managed a victory in Week 5. In each of those instances, a club knocked off a division rival, while the other two teams lost as well.
Our top-ranked division has been at No. 1 all season, and there’s certainly no reason to change that after this week’s impressive results.
The updated NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. AFC North
Last week: 8th
After five weeks of action, the NFL’s best quarter from 2023 has two teams with identical 3-2 marks, as well as two clubs sporting disappointing 1-4 records. As for Week 5, there was a divisional showdown in the Queen City, while the Browns and Steelers ventured out of the conference on Sunday. The latter two teams didn’t fare well at all, while Baltimore and Cincinnati squared off in a classic duel. When the smoke cleared very early on Monday morning, the Ravens were the only team in the AFC North to win in Week 5.
The Browns were the Washington Commanders’ latest victim. Kevin Stefanski’s club was outscored 24-3 and outgained 283-67 in the first 30 minutes of play in what proved to be a 34-13 loss. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ defense was a no-show for the second straight week. They forced three turnovers but allowed 445 total yards in a 20-17 loss to Dallas. Talk about a lack of defense? The Ravens (520) and Bengals (442) combined for 962 yards and 79 points in four-plus quarters. This group continues to disappoint.
7. AFC South
Last week: 7th
While the Tennessee Titans were off, two other AFC South clubs battled in Jacksonville. The marquee event was a clash between 3-1 teams and division leaders in the Lone Star State. The Texans hosted the Bills, who were coming off a sound thrashing on a Sunday night at Baltimore. It looked like there would be more of the same as Houston opened up a 20-3 third-quarter lead. Sean McDermott’s team came roaring back with Josh Allen, who left the game briefly in the third quarter but returned and helped tie the score.
Some iffy decision-making by McDermott enabled the Texans to get in position for a game-winning field goal. Houston’s four wins this season have come by a combined 15 points. Finally, the Colts did what they usually do — lose a road game to the Jaguars. Despite scoring a season-high 34 points behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw for 359 yards and three scores, Shane Steichen’s club came up three points short to the then-winless Jaguars. The Colts’ losing streak has reached 10 straight, one of those setbacks at London.
6. NFC South
Last week: 6th
The week kicked off with a wild evening in Atlanta, and the Falcons rallied behind quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 36-30 overtime victory over the visiting Buccaneers. The veteran signal-caller threw for 509 yards, and his four TD passes offset a fourth-quarter interception. The concerns continue for Tampa’s defense, which allowed a whopping 550 total yards in four-plus quarters. As for Raheem Morris’ team, it plays seven of its final 12 games on the road. However, these Falcons already own a 2-0 divisional mark.
The Panthers were in the Windy City. While 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young is on the bench, the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft (which belonged to Carolina but was traded to the Bears the previous year) showed his progress. Carolina allowed 424 total yards to Caleb Williams and company, and have given up an NFL-high 165 points. On Monday night at Kansas City, the Saints dropped their third straight game after a 2-0 start. Dennis Allen’s slumping team has scored a combined 49 points during their current skid.
5. AFC East
Last week: 5th
The NFL got off to an early start Sunday morning as the Jets and Vikings squared off in London. Both the Dolphins and Patriots hoped to end three-game losing streaks at Foxborough. The Bills battled the Texans in Houston and renewed acquaintances with wideout Stefon Diggs. When it was all said and done, it could not have been a better day for Mike McDaniel’s team, the only member of the AFC East to win in Week 5.
The Jets’ offensive line remains an issue. The team managed just 14 attempts for 36 yards vs. Minnesota. Aaron Rodgers threw for two scores, but was sacked three times, and also threw three picks (1 returned for a TD). On the other hand, Miami’s ground game had no problems with the Patriots’ defense. However, the lowest-scoring team in the NFL reached the end zone only once, albeit in a 15-10 win.
As for the Bills, Sean McDermott’s team has gone from 3-0 and scoring 31-plus points in each of those wins, to 3-2 and totaling a combined 30 points in losses to the Ravens and Texans. Finally, things may get very interesting in this division if the Jets can hand Buffalo a third straight loss this Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
4. NFC West
Last week: 4th
Yet another example of a team winning a game vs. a divisional rival, while the other two clubs in the NFC West went down. In fact, the Arizona Cardinals not only stunned the reigning NFC West champions in San Francisco, they were the lone team in the division to win. The Niners (obviously), Rams, and Seahawks all fell at home. Arizona’s 24-23 upset of Kyle Shanahan’s team means the Niners are 0-2 vs. their NFC West rivals (5-1 in 2023). It also appears that the 2-3 49ers won’t be seeing Christian McCaffrey anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon’s team is now 2-0 vs. their NFC West rivals, after not winning a division game a season ago. The Cards came up with three takeaways on Sunday, after forcing only four turnovers in their first four games. Elsewhere, the undermanned Rams dropped their fourth game in five weeks, while the Seahawks were stunned at home by the Giants and lost their second game in seven days. So much for that 3-0 start. However, Mike Macdonald’s club is the only team in the NFC West above .500.
3. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers had the week off but didn’t get much help from the other teams in the division. What’s evident is that Sean Payton’s team is starting to gain a little momentum, while the reigning Super Bowl champions just keep rolling along. On Monday night at home, the Chiefs doubled up the visiting Saints, 26-13. It was the first time since the 26-7 wild card win over the Dolphins in January that Andy Reid’s team won a game by double digits. They outgained New Orleans in total yards by a 460-220 count.
As for the Broncos and the Raiders clashed in the Mile High City, the biggest storyline revolved around who wasn’t playing. When will the Davante Adams drama end in Sin City? No matter, because Denver ended an eight-game losing streak to the Silver and Black, and sent Antonio Pierce’s club to the AFC West basement. Patrick Surtain Jr.’s 100-yard pick-six of Gardner Minshew was one of two miscues by the Raiders’ quarterback, who was benched for Aiden O’Connell. He also served up an interception as well.
2. NFC East
Last week: 3rd
While the Eagles were enjoying some off-time, the rest of the NFC East was in action. The other three teams in the division all made statements, hence the move to the second spot. The Commanders continue to raise eyebrows and the Browns were their latest victim. The team has not only won four straight games, that equals Washington’s victory total from 2023. A year after finishing dead last in the NFC East in 2023, the other three teams in the division are suddenly looking up at Jayden Daniels and company.
The Giants pulled off a major shocker, going to Seattle and handling a team that was coming off its first loss of the season. It didn’t start out well, as a fumble by running back Eric Gray turned into a 102-yard TD return by the Seahawks. Brian Daboll’s team got the last laugh, blocking a potential tying field goal and returning it for a score. The Cowboys and Steelers were delayed by weather Sunday night. Talk about better late than never? A Dak Prescott TD pass with 20 seconds to play rescued Mike McCarthy’s team.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
Déjà vu? Just as was the case when it came to the Eagles and the NFC East, the Lions had Week 5 off and watched as their other three divisional rivals came up with victories. The NFC North is not only the lone division in the league where all four members boast winning records, Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings are the only unbeaten team in the conference. The combined record for this quartet is 14-5, also the best in the NFL. One of those five setbacks is Green Bay’s 31-29 home to Minnesota in Week 4. Impressive indeed.
In London, the Purple Gang saw a familiar face in one-time Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings’ third interception of the game in the final moments allowed the team to remain unbeaten and overcome two turnovers from Sam Darnold. The Bears came up with their most impressive outing of the young season, rolling up 424 total yards and playing turnover-free football in a blowout win over Carolina. Green Bay got back above the .500 mark as Matt LaFleur’s resilient team survived a Jordan Love pick-six.