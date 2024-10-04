Buccaneers should still feel great about winning NFC South despite losing to Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had every opportunity to take full command of the NFC South with a win on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. With a win, the Buccaneers would improve to 4-1 on the year and hold sole possession of first place in the division for at least one more week while also holding a two-game advantage over the Falcons, the perceived favorites by most to win the division entering the year.
The Bucs offense did just about everything it could to win this game. Baker Mayfield completed 79 percent of his throws and threw for three touchdowns, two of which were caught by Mike Evans. Even Rachaad White, one of the NFL's most inefficient rushers, averaged 7.2 yards per carry on his 10 rushing attempts. Guys like Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving impressed. Most importantly, the team scored 30 points.
Unfortunately, their defense simply did not show up. The Buccaneers allowed Kirk Cousins to throw for a Falcons franchise-record 509 yards along with four touchdowns and lost a heartbreaker, 36-30, in overtime.
As disheartening as that loss was for Buccaneers fans, the team should still love its chances to win the NFC South.
Buccaneers should still like their NFC South chances despite Falcons loss
Losing this game in the fashion that they did was frustrating. Based on everything that this Bucs offense did, they deserved to win. It's unfortunate that their defense, which had looked quite impressive in the first four weeks of the regular season, crumbled in Week 5. Still, it isn't the end of the world that they lost this game.
Were the Bucs expected to win this game before the season? Were the Bucs even favored to win this game on Thursday despite their 3-1 start? The answer to both questions is no. This was an expected loss. That doesn't make it a good loss, but it's not as if the Bucs just dropped a home game to the Panthers. They dropped a road contest against a Falcons team that once it clicks can be quite good. Having to deal with the likes of Cousins, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson on a short week on the road is a tall task for any team to deal with.
In just three weeks, the Buccaneers will play host to these same Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. If the Bucs lose that game, sure, it might be time to panic, but it's not as if anyone expected this team to go 6-0 in NFC South play.
The Bucs had to play better on the defensive side of the ball, but again, it's just one loss. It's frustrating how it happened, but it's not a surprise that the Bucs lost in Atlanta against what could easily be a playoff team.
Losing any game stinks, especially against the team that the Bucs will likely be competing with for the NFC South crown, but with another game against the Falcons in more favorable conditions looming, and another 12 games on their schedule, the Bucs should be fine. Assuming they can bounce back against these same Falcons in Tampa Bay at the end of October, they still control their own destiny.
The Bucs have looked like the better team throughout the regular season thus far, and even after this loss, they are tied for first in the division. Even after this loss, this feels like Tampa Bay's division to lose based on what we've seen so far and based on what's ahead.