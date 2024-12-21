Texans latest loss puts Houston in danger of brutal playoff path
By Lior Lampert
Despite already clinching the AFC South, the Houston Texans had plenty to play for in Week 16. While they're locked into hosting someone on Super Wild Card Weekend, their impending opponent is still in flux. Nonetheless, the 27-19 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs could make the sledding that much tougher.
Houston's defeat in Kansas City effectively locked them into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While that was the most likely outcome regardless of what transpired in the interconference showdown, this was the virtual nail in the coffin. With that in mind, the Texans suddenly find themselves in line to face a gauntlet of foes on their road to Super Bowl LIX.
Texans loss to the Chiefs puts Houston in danger of brutal playoff path
As of this writing, the Texans are slated to go against the AFC North runner-up, the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens. Neither are ideal first-round matchups, especially for Houston's banged-up and struggling offensive line.
Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in sacks (44), and the Steelers are tied for 11th (35). Meanwhile, the Texans have allowed 48 dumps (including the two they allowed versus the Chiefs), the third-highest mark in the league.
If the Texans prevail over Baltimore/Pittsburgh and advance, the Chiefs or Buffalo Bills await them in the AFC Divisional Round. Both are nightmare scenarios for Houston, particularly when considering they will do so on the road in a hostile environment.
We've seen what happens when the Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium late in the year. They infamously blew a 24-0 first-half in the 2019 Divisional Round en route to a 51-31 Chiefs victory. Moreover, Kansas City beat Houston without much struggle in this latest clash, even with hobbled Patrick Mahomes under center.
While the Texans beat the Bills earlier this season, both teams have changed since their Week 5 meeting. Houston has regressed, playing .500 football over the past couple of months. Conversely, Buffalo has ascended to new heights, establishing themselves as a legitimate powerhouse and title contender, winning eight of their past nine games.
In other words, the Texans have a potentially ruthless road ahead.