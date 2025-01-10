Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's NFL stock is only increasing during CFP run
By Scott Rogust
The NFL coaching carousel is underway after the conclusion of the regular season. Six teams are in need of a head coach — the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders. There are three popular candidates that could end up filling those vacanies — former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Detroit Lions assistant coaches Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
As is the case every head coaching cycle, some interesting names float around. This year, one name that stands out as a potential candidate is Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said this past Sunday that he would expect "a couple of teams" to call Sarkisian to gauge his interest in making the jump to the pros.
On Thursday, Schefter appeared on "Get Up!" to discuss his comments about teams being interested in Sarkisian. Schefter said that while he expects a couple of teams to call Sarkisian about interviewing for their openings, but also says that a Texas win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic could possibly cause more teams to be interested.
Adam Schefter believes Steve Sarkisian's NFL stock could increase if Texas continues to win in College Football Playoff
“Well I think there are a couple of teams that have some interest in speaking with Sark after the season ends,” said Schefter, h/t On3 Sports. “So, if Texas were to lose this week, then that would free him him up to go do that if that’s what he wanted. And, if they win and go on and somehow find a way to win the national championship, I would think there might be even more teams that would be interested in talking.”
Sarkisian does have NFL experience on his resume. In 2004, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders under head coach Norv Turner. Then from 2017 until 2018, Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Dan Quinn. Just about three seasons on NFL coaching staffs.
While Matt Rhule does stick out as a former college football head coach failing in the NFL (11-27 in three seasons), let's not forget the job Jim Harbaugh has done not once but twice since making the jump to the NFL. From the San Francisco 49ers to his current gig with the Los Angeles Chargers. But still, there are more failure stories than success stories for college head coaches making the jump.
If Sarkisian were to take interviews, it would certainly add even more intrigue to the coaching cycle. But that's the thing, who knows if Sarkisian will even entertain requests if they were to come his way. Let's not forget that he has the chance to coach Arch Manning next season. We won't know until whenever Texas' season ends, whether that's after Friday night or after the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 20.