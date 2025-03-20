If the SEC’s fate is based on how the first team in the tournament field would look, the strongest conference in college basketball might be hit with some early exits. Texas was bounced, technically before ever getting into the official NCAA Tournament field.

The Longhorns were beaten by Xavier on Wednesday night in the First Four games of the tournament. What made the loss probably sting more is the arrogance of Rodney Terry.

According to Big East Bar Room podcast X platform account, Terry said, “we played in the best league in the history of college basketball. Nothing we’re going to see over the next 20 minutes, we haven’t seen before.”

And damn. He was correct. Texas saw another loss



They were then promptly handed their 16th loss of the season. Which goes to show, anything can happen in March Madness. Even the strongest conference can lose its weakest teams this time of the year.

Texas losing in the First Four is a bad omen for the SEC in the NCAA Tournament

The irony of Texas losing is unnerving. First, Terry got fired after missing the official NCAA Tournament field. And now, Texas being the first SEC team out of the tournament – before technically getting in – could spell bad news for the rest of the conference.

Vanderbilt and Texas were not just two of the worst teams in the SEC, they were also two of the worst teams in the field. Aside from seeding and the advanced data, both teams were considered bubble teams. Texas obviously needed an additional game to prove they deserve to be in the tournament.

But the fact that the SEC has the most teams in the tournament field, setting a new NCAA Tournament record brings a whole lot of pressure with it. The conference can’t afford upsets or losses to teams outside of the conference.

The SEC commissioner begged the committee to flood the field with SEC teams and they did just that. Mind you, 14 SEC teams made it of 16 total teams in the conference. Anything less than tournament dominance would be a disappointment.

It would also be a wake up call to the selection committee. This year brought on a lot of controversy, not just from the teams that were selected, but the seeds they were given too.

Texas’ loss proved yet another mistake by the committee. And it could spell doom for the rest of the conference.