Can Texas still get a top 4 seed in the CFP? Predicting the remaining games
The Texas Longhorns are re-examining themselves after a loss to Georgia and fans are wondering if the program still has a chance to win the SEC conference in their first year. If the Longhorns can win the SEC, the program will likely earn a top-four seed and first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Unlike previous games, the Longhorns couldn't get much going on the offensive side of the ball with the Dawgs top defense being too much to overcome for the majority of the first half.
As it currently stands, Texas is sixth in the SEC conference standings, behind Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M. The Tigers and Aggies are currently undefeated in SEC play with one of those teams destined to suffer a loss this week, facing off against each other. Additionally, Texas will need to have fewer in-conference losses than Georgia to get into the tournament.
While getting into the SEC title game is always tough, it's fair to say this season is a bit easier with programs going through a regression year in terms of overall production. With that in mind, it's fair to say that the conference could have a two-loss team in their conference title game. Still, it's likely that Texas will not be that two-loss program with them not having the right head-to-head wins.
With a SEC full of surprising results this season, it's clear that the Texas can't still suffer another in-conference loss and get a first round-bye in the CFP.
Texas likely unable to make the playoff as a top-4 seed if they lose another game
While another loss would likely take Texas out of a possible SEC title game berth, it's possible that a 10-2 Longhorns squad could make the playoff if things turn out their way. Still, based on plausible scenarios, it's clear that Tennessee or Georgia would take the second spot over the Longhorns if it came to it.
Although it's wide as day clear why the Bulldogs would make the SEC championship game over the Longhorns, it's fair to say that the Volunteers would make it over as the program plays the weak part of the SEC outside of their matchup with Georgia.
Additionally, it's likely that another loss wouldn't take Steve Sarkisian's program out of the playoff with them having a great strength of schedule this season. While Texas has margin of error for their at-large playoff chances, it's clear that they will likely need to win-out if they want to make the dance with a first round bye in tow.