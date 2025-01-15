The American Express tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more
By Luke Norris
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour hits the mainland for the first time this season with the 2025 edition of The American Express, which takes place just outside Palm Springs in La Quinta, California. This is the first of three straight events in The Golden State, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on deck.
Last year's American Express, of course, saw Nick Dunlap make history by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson won the Northern Telecom Open in 1991.
Dunlap, who turned pro just a few days after his historic victory, is back to defend his title and is one of 19 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking in the 156-man field.
This tourney is a bit different than others, as players will tee it up across three different courses at PGA West — La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and the Pete Dye Stadium Course — before a cut is made at the 54-hole mark.
The American Express tee times, field for 2025
Here are the tee times for the first three rounds of The American Express, which will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All times Eastern.
Those listed in bold will tee off on No. 10 of their respective course. (LQ=La Quinta Country Club, NT=Nicklaus Tournament Course, SC=Pete Dye Stadium Course)
Group
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Lanto Griffin, Bud Cauley
11:30 a.m. (SC)
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
12:47 p.m. (NT)
Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
11:30 a.m. (SC)
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
12:47 p.m. (NT)
Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid
11:30 a.m. (NT)
1:20 p.m. (SC)
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
Joel Dahmen, Ben Griffin
11:30 a.m. (NT)
1:20 p.m. (SC)
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
Max Greyserman, Kevin Streelman
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
1:20 p.m. (NT)
12:47 p.m. (SC)
Patrick Fishburn, Andrew Novak
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
1:20 p.m. (NT)
12:47 p.m. (SC)
Luke List, Kevin Yu
11:41 a.m. (SC)
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
12:58 p.m. (NT)
Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
12:58 p.m. (NT)
Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson
11:41 a.m. (NT)
1:31 p.m. (SC)
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
Brian Harman, Sepp Straka
11:41 a.m. (NT)
1:31 p.m. (SC)
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
1:31 p.m. (NT)
12:58 p.m. (SC)
Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
1:31 p.m. (NT)
12:58 p.m. (SC)
Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo
11:52 a.m. (SC)
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
1:09 p.m. (NT)
Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen
11:52 a.m. (SC)
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
1:09 p.m. (NT)
Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley
11:52 a.m. (NT)
1:42 p.m. (SC)
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
William Mouw, Ryan Gerard
11:52 a.m. (NT)
1:42 p.m. (SC)
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
John Pak, Tim Widing
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
1:42 p.m. (NT)
1:09 p.m. (SC)
Aldrich Potgeiter, Braden Thornberry
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
1:42 p.m. (NT)
1:09 p.m. (SC)
Taylor Montgomery, Bronson Burgoon
12:03 p.m. (SC)
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
1:20 p.m. (NT)
Bill Haas, Andrew Putnam
12:03 p.m. (SC)
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
1:20 p.m. (NT)
Ben Martin, Chandler Phillips
12:03 p.m. (NT)
11:30 a.m. (SC)
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
Jason Dufner, David Lipsky
12:03 p.m. (NT)
11:30 a.m. (SC)
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
Adam Hadwin, Ryan Palmer
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
11:30 a.m. (NT)
1:20 p.m. (SC)
Justin Lower, Ben Kohles
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
11:30 a.m. (NT)
1:20 p.m. (SC)
Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis
12:14 p.m. (SC)
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
1:31 p.m. (NT)
Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire
12:14 p.m. (SC)
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
1:31 p.m. (NT)
Brice Garnett, Harry Hall
12:14 p.m. (NT)
11:41 a.m. (SC)
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
Mark Hubbard, Daniel Berger
12:14 p.m. (NT)
11:41 a.m. (SC)
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
11:41 a.m. (NT)
1:31 p.m. (SC)
Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
11:41 a.m. (NT)
1:31 p.m. (SC)
Paul Peterson, Takumi Kanaya
12:25 p.m. (SC)
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
1:42 p.m. (NT)
Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
12:25 p.m. (SC)
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
1:42 p.m. (NT)
Danny Walker, Matthew Riedel
12:25 p.m. (NT)
11:52 a.m. (SC)
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
Steven Fisk, Trevor Cone
12:25 p.m. (NT)
11:52 a.m. (SC)
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
Matteo Manassero, Michael Thorbjornsen
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
11:52 a.m. (NT)
1:42 p.m. (SC)
Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Dickson
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
11:52 a.m. (NT)
1:42 p.m. (SC)
Chez Reavie, Aaron Baddeley
12:36 p.m. (SC)
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
11:30 a.m. (NT)
Trey Mullinax, Carson Young
12:36 p.m. (SC)
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
11:30 a.m. (NT)
Nate Lashley, David Skinns
12:36 p.m. (NT)
12:03 p.m. (SC)
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
Sami Valimaki, Henrik Norlander
12:36 p.m. (NT)
12:03 p.m. (SC)
11:30 a.m. (LQ)
Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
12:03 p.m. (NT)
11:30 a.m. (SC)
Doug Ghim, Sam Ryder
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
12:03 p.m. (NT)
11:30 a.m. (SC)
Nick Taylor, Tom Kim
12:47 p.m. (SC)
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
11:41 a.m. (NT)
Chan Kim, Sam Stevens
12:47 p.m. (SC)
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
11:41 a.m. (NT)
Frankie Capan III, Antoine Rozner
12:47 p.m. (NT)
12:14 p.m. (SC)
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
Danny Willett, Victor Perez
12:47 p.m. (NT)
12:14 p.m. (SC)
11:41 a.m. (LQ)
Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
12:14 p.m. (NT)
11:41 a.m. (SC)
Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
12:14 p.m. (NT)
11:41 a.m. (SC)
Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes
12:58 p.m. (SC)
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
11:52 a.m. (NT)
Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
12:58 p.m. (SC)
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
11:52 a.m. (NT)
Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee
12:58 p.m. (NT)
12:25 p.m. (SC)
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston
12:58 p.m. (NT)
12:25 p.m. (SC)
11:52 a.m. (LQ)
Justin Thomas, Jason Day
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
12:25 p.m. (NT)
11:52 a.m. (SC)
Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
12:25 p.m. (NT)
11:52 a.m. (SC)
Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
1:09 p.m. (SC)
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
12:03 p.m. (NT)
Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson
1:09 p.m. (SC)
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
12:03 p.m. (NT)
Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs
1:09 p.m. (NT)
12:36 p.m. (SC)
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
Beau Hossler, Will Gordon
1:09 p.m. (NT)
12:36 p.m. (SC)
12:03 p.m. (LQ)
Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
12:36 p.m. (NT)
12:03 p.m. (SC)
Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
12:36 p.m. (NT)
12:03 p.m. (SC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English
1:20 p.m. (SC)
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
12:14 p.m. (NT)
Ben Silverman, Wesley Bryan
1:20 p.m. (SC)
12:47 p.m. (LQ)
12:14 p.m. (NT)
Michael Kim, Mac Meissner
1:20 p.m. (NT)
12:47 p.m. (SC)
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
Tom Hoge, Cameron Young
1:20 p.m. (NT)
12:47 p.m. (SC)
12:14 p.m. (LQ)
Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
12:47 p.m. (NT)
12:14 p.m. (SC)
J.J. Spaun, Rico Hoey
1:20 p.m. (LQ)
12:47 p.m. (NT)
12:14 p.m. (SC)
Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen
1:31 p.m. (SC)
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
12:25 p.m. (NT)
Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman
1:31 p.m. (SC)
12:58 p.m. (LQ)
12:25 p.m. (NT)
Taylor Moore, Lee Hodges
1:31 p.m. (NT)
12:58 p.m. (SC)
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas
1:31 p.m. (NT)
12:58 p.m. (SC)
12:25 p.m. (LQ)
Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
12:58 p.m. (NT)
12:25 p.m. (SC)
Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati
1:31 p.m. (LQ)
12:58 p.m. (NT)
12:25 p.m. (SC)
Kevin Velo, Jackson Suber
1:42 p.m. (SC)
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
12:36 p.m. (NT)
Will Chandler, Kyle Mendoza
1:42 p.m. (SC)
1:09 p.m. (LQ)
12:36 p.m. (NT)
Norman Xiong, Brian Campbell
1:42 p.m. (NT)
1:09 p.m. (SC)
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
Alejandro Tosti, Cristobal Del Solar
1:42 p.m. (NT)
1:09 p.m. (SC)
12:36 p.m. (LQ)
Blades Brown, Isaiah Salinda
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
1:09 p.m. (NT)
12:36 p.m. (SC)
Kaito Onishi, Jeremy Paul
1:42 p.m. (LQ)
1:09 p.m. (NT)
12:36 p.m. (SC)
While Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7 in the world, Justin Thomas is the current betting favorite at DraftKings at +1200, followed by Sungjae Im (+1400), Sam Burns (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), and Tony Finau (+2200).
Clark enters the week tied with Kurt Kitayama and Max Greyserman with the seventh-shortest odds at +3000.
The American Express purse for 2025: Prize money, winner's share
The 2025 edition of The American Express features a total purse of $8.8 million, up $100,000 from last week's Sony Open in Hawaii and $400,000 more than last year's tournament.
The winner of this week's event will pocket $1.584 million, which is $72,000 more than last year's top prize, which Dunlap had to forfeit due to his amateur status. Runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout was awarded the $1.512 million winner's share instead. The victor will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points.
The American Express format: Cut rules and more
The American Express is a 72-hole stroke-play event.
As mentioned, all 156 players will compete across three courses over the first three days, with the top 70 and ties after 54 holes moving on to Sunday's final round, which will be contested at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.
Watch The American Express 2025: TV schedule and live stream info
Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 edition of The American Express, with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app offering streaming coverage.
TV coverage
- Thursday, Jan. 16: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Jan. 17: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, Jan. 18: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday, Jan. 19: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Streaming coverage
- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday's schedule will be determined once tee times and pairings for the final round are announced after Round 3.
- NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's coverage.