The American Express tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more

The PGA Tour hits the mainland for the first time in 2025 with The American Express, which features 19 of the top 50 players in the OWGR.

By Luke Norris

Nick Dunlap poses with the winning trophy at the 2024 edition of The American Express
Nick Dunlap poses with the winning trophy at the 2024 edition of The American Express / Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour hits the mainland for the first time this season with the 2025 edition of The American Express, which takes place just outside Palm Springs in La Quinta, California. This is the first of three straight events in The Golden State, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on deck.

Last year's American Express, of course, saw Nick Dunlap make history by becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson won the Northern Telecom Open in 1991.

Dunlap, who turned pro just a few days after his historic victory, is back to defend his title and is one of 19 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking in the 156-man field.

This tourney is a bit different than others, as players will tee it up across three different courses at PGA West — La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and the Pete Dye Stadium Course — before a cut is made at the 54-hole mark.

The American Express tee times, field for 2025

Here are the tee times for the first three rounds of The American Express, which will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All times Eastern.

Those listed in bold will tee off on No. 10 of their respective course. (LQ=La Quinta Country Club, NT=Nicklaus Tournament Course, SC=Pete Dye Stadium Course)

Group

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Lanto Griffin, Bud Cauley

11:30 a.m. (SC)

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

12:47 p.m. (NT)

Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith

11:30 a.m. (SC)

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

12:47 p.m. (NT)

Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

11:30 a.m. (NT)

1:20 p.m. (SC)

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

Joel Dahmen, Ben Griffin

11:30 a.m. (NT)

1:20 p.m. (SC)

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

Max Greyserman, Kevin Streelman

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

1:20 p.m. (NT)

12:47 p.m. (SC)

Patrick Fishburn, Andrew Novak

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

1:20 p.m. (NT)

12:47 p.m. (SC)

Luke List, Kevin Yu

11:41 a.m. (SC)

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

12:58 p.m. (NT)

Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk


11:41 a.m. (SC)

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

12:58 p.m. (NT)

Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson

11:41 a.m. (NT)

1:31 p.m. (SC)

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

Brian Harman, Sepp Straka

11:41 a.m. (NT)

1:31 p.m. (SC)

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

1:31 p.m. (NT)

12:58 p.m. (SC)

Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

1:31 p.m. (NT)

12:58 p.m. (SC)

Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo

11:52 a.m. (SC)

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

1:09 p.m. (NT)

Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen

11:52 a.m. (SC)

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

1:09 p.m. (NT)

Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley

11:52 a.m. (NT)

1:42 p.m. (SC)

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

William Mouw, Ryan Gerard

11:52 a.m. (NT)

1:42 p.m. (SC)

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

John Pak, Tim Widing

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

1:42 p.m. (NT)

1:09 p.m. (SC)

Aldrich Potgeiter, Braden Thornberry

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

1:42 p.m. (NT)

1:09 p.m. (SC)

Taylor Montgomery, Bronson Burgoon

12:03 p.m. (SC)

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

1:20 p.m. (NT)

Bill Haas, Andrew Putnam

12:03 p.m. (SC)

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

1:20 p.m. (NT)

Ben Martin, Chandler Phillips

12:03 p.m. (NT)

11:30 a.m. (SC)

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

Jason Dufner, David Lipsky

12:03 p.m. (NT)

11:30 a.m. (SC)

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

Adam Hadwin, Ryan Palmer

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

11:30 a.m. (NT)

1:20 p.m. (SC)

Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

11:30 a.m. (NT)

1:20 p.m. (SC)

Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis

12:14 p.m. (SC)

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

1:31 p.m. (NT)

Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire

12:14 p.m. (SC)

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

1:31 p.m. (NT)

Brice Garnett, Harry Hall

12:14 p.m. (NT)

11:41 a.m. (SC)

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

Mark Hubbard, Daniel Berger

12:14 p.m. (NT)

11:41 a.m. (SC)

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

11:41 a.m. (NT)

1:31 p.m. (SC)

Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

11:41 a.m. (NT)

1:31 p.m. (SC)

Paul Peterson, Takumi Kanaya

12:25 p.m. (SC)

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

1:42 p.m. (NT)

Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:25 p.m. (SC)

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

1:42 p.m. (NT)

Danny Walker, Matthew Riedel

12:25 p.m. (NT)

11:52 a.m. (SC)

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

Steven Fisk, Trevor Cone

12:25 p.m. (NT)

11:52 a.m. (SC)

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

Matteo Manassero, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

11:52 a.m. (NT)

1:42 p.m. (SC)

Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Dickson

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

11:52 a.m. (NT)

1:42 p.m. (SC)

Chez Reavie, Aaron Baddeley

12:36 p.m. (SC)

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

11:30 a.m. (NT)

Trey Mullinax, Carson Young

12:36 p.m. (SC)

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

11:30 a.m. (NT)

Nate Lashley, David Skinns

12:36 p.m. (NT)

12:03 p.m. (SC)

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

Sami Valimaki, Henrik Norlander

12:36 p.m. (NT)

12:03 p.m. (SC)

11:30 a.m. (LQ)

Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

12:03 p.m. (NT)

11:30 a.m. (SC)

Doug Ghim, Sam Ryder

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

12:03 p.m. (NT)

11:30 a.m. (SC)

Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

12:47 p.m. (SC)

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

11:41 a.m. (NT)

Chan Kim, Sam Stevens

12:47 p.m. (SC)

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

11:41 a.m. (NT)

Frankie Capan III, Antoine Rozner

12:47 p.m. (NT)

12:14 p.m. (SC)

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

Danny Willett, Victor Perez

12:47 p.m. (NT)

12:14 p.m. (SC)

11:41 a.m. (LQ)

Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

12:14 p.m. (NT)

11:41 a.m. (SC)

Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

12:14 p.m. (NT)

11:41 a.m. (SC)

Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes

12:58 p.m. (SC)

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

11:52 a.m. (NT)

Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

12:58 p.m. (SC)

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

11:52 a.m. (NT)

Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee

12:58 p.m. (NT)

12:25 p.m. (SC)

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston

12:58 p.m. (NT)

12:25 p.m. (SC)

11:52 a.m. (LQ)

Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

12:25 p.m. (NT)

11:52 a.m. (SC)

Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

12:25 p.m. (NT)

11:52 a.m. (SC)

Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers

1:09 p.m. (SC)

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

12:03 p.m. (NT)

Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson

1:09 p.m. (SC)

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

12:03 p.m. (NT)

Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs

1:09 p.m. (NT)

12:36 p.m. (SC)

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

Beau Hossler, Will Gordon

1:09 p.m. (NT)

12:36 p.m. (SC)

12:03 p.m. (LQ)

Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

12:36 p.m. (NT)

12:03 p.m. (SC)

Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

12:36 p.m. (NT)

12:03 p.m. (SC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English

1:20 p.m. (SC)

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

12:14 p.m. (NT)

Ben Silverman, Wesley Bryan

1:20 p.m. (SC)

12:47 p.m. (LQ)

12:14 p.m. (NT)

Michael Kim, Mac Meissner

1:20 p.m. (NT)

12:47 p.m. (SC)

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

1:20 p.m. (NT)

12:47 p.m. (SC)

12:14 p.m. (LQ)

Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

12:47 p.m. (NT)

12:14 p.m. (SC)

J.J. Spaun, Rico Hoey

1:20 p.m. (LQ)

12:47 p.m. (NT)

12:14 p.m. (SC)

Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen

1:31 p.m. (SC)

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

12:25 p.m. (NT)

Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman

1:31 p.m. (SC)

12:58 p.m. (LQ)

12:25 p.m. (NT)

Taylor Moore, Lee Hodges

1:31 p.m. (NT)

12:58 p.m. (SC)

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

1:31 p.m. (NT)

12:58 p.m. (SC)

12:25 p.m. (LQ)

Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

12:58 p.m. (NT)

12:25 p.m. (SC)

Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati

1:31 p.m. (LQ)

12:58 p.m. (NT)

12:25 p.m. (SC)

Kevin Velo, Jackson Suber

1:42 p.m. (SC)

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

12:36 p.m. (NT)

Will Chandler, Kyle Mendoza

1:42 p.m. (SC)

1:09 p.m. (LQ)

12:36 p.m. (NT)

Norman Xiong, Brian Campbell

1:42 p.m. (NT)

1:09 p.m. (SC)

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

Alejandro Tosti, Cristobal Del Solar

1:42 p.m. (NT)

1:09 p.m. (SC)

12:36 p.m. (LQ)

Blades Brown, Isaiah Salinda

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

1:09 p.m. (NT)

12:36 p.m. (SC)

Kaito Onishi, Jeremy Paul

1:42 p.m. (LQ)

1:09 p.m. (NT)

12:36 p.m. (SC)

While Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7 in the world, Justin Thomas is the current betting favorite at DraftKings at +1200, followed by Sungjae Im (+1400), Sam Burns (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), and Tony Finau (+2200).

Clark enters the week tied with Kurt Kitayama and Max Greyserman with the seventh-shortest odds at +3000.

The American Express purse for 2025: Prize money, winner's share

The 2025 edition of The American Express features a total purse of $8.8 million, up $100,000 from last week's Sony Open in Hawaii and $400,000 more than last year's tournament.

The winner of this week's event will pocket $1.584 million, which is $72,000 more than last year's top prize, which Dunlap had to forfeit due to his amateur status. Runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout was awarded the $1.512 million winner's share instead. The victor will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points.

The American Express format: Cut rules and more

The American Express is a 72-hole stroke-play event.

As mentioned, all 156 players will compete across three courses over the first three days, with the top 70 and ties after 54 holes moving on to Sunday's final round, which will be contested at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.

Watch The American Express 2025: TV schedule and live stream info

Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 edition of The American Express, with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app offering streaming coverage.

TV coverage

  • Thursday, Jan. 16: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Friday, Jan. 17: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, Jan. 18: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Sunday, Jan. 19: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Streaming coverage

  • PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday's schedule will be determined once tee times and pairings for the final round are announced after Round 3.
  • NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's coverage.

