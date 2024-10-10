The dumbest Deshaun Watson trade take has finally emerged for Browns fans
We’ve reached the point in the season for Cleveland Browns fans to come up with irrational ideas to make them brace for a long finish to the season and subsequent offseason. This season has been every bit underwhelming. It’s been so bad, it may not even be worth bringing Nick Chubb back this season.
But this isn’t about what decisions the coaching staff and medical staff will make regarding protecting injured players from further injuries in a season that seems already off the rails. No, this is about the players that are healthy.
Well one player in particular: Deshaun Watson.
Watson's time in Cleveland needs to be up. But financially, that would be impossible. He’s owed $46 million each year for the next two years. No NFL team would even consider putting together a package for Watson right now. He’s played so poorly since arriving in Cleveland and this year in particular, he truthfully shouldn’t even have a spot on a practice squad.
Be that as it may, the only way Cleveland even has a chance of getting rid of Watson is if he does something equally as bad as writing up the $230 million contract over five years. He’d have to reduce his salary, per NBC's Mike Florio.
That ain’t happening. Because he pleaded for a historic contract and got it. He doesn’t want out of Cleveland that bad. This could be the last team he ever plays for in the NFL.
Sorry Cleveland Browns fans, you’re stuck with your Deshaun Watson problem
This is what happens when you make a $230 million mistake in desperation of finding a franchise quarterback. The Browns offloaded Baker Mayfield, a flurry of draft picks and now wish they were a little more patient.
As controversial as it was, from a football standpoint the Browns felt they needed a respectable upgrade at quarterback. And on paper, Watson was the perfect piece. But what they forgot is he hadn’t played football in over a year at the time.
And his tenure in Cleveland has done nothing but prove just how desperate Cleveland was. And now they have to accept the responsibility for their mistake and hope it doesn’t set them back any further or waste any more of its best players' prime.
There’s a lot of foolish ideas and trade suggestions that people come up with for various reasons. Every trade pitch involving Watson is foolish. Because from a money standpoint it doesn’t make any sense. From a football standpoint it makes zero sense too.
Don’t fret though, it will be over soon. It’s all part of the Factory of Sadness.