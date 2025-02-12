The Genesis Invitational tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more
By Luke Norris
As the PGA Tour prepares for the third Signature Event of the 2025 season, it's difficult not to be a bit disappointed.
For one, this week marks just the third time since 1973 and the first time since 1998 that this historic tourney will not be contested at famed Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. But due to the devastation caused by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the PGA Tour felt it was best to move the event elsewhere.
Filling in for Riviera this year will be Torrey Pines Golf Course, which hosted the annual Farmers Insurance Open only three weeks ago. So, while it's always a treat to watch the world's best attempt to tackle Riviera, there are far worse backup options than the scenic sites of the South Course at Torrey Pines.
It's also disappointing that The Genesis was set to be the stage of Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour.
It was announced late last week that Tiger, who also serves as the tournament's host, was ready to tee it up for the first time in an official event since The Open Championship last July. On Monday, however, Woods announced his withdrawal as he continues to mourn the death of his mother, Kultida, who passed away just last Tuesday.
But while Woods will be missed, the 72-player field at The Genesis Invitational is still absolutely loaded, as it features 46 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, a list headlined by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
The only top-50 players who won't be in attendance this week are Xander Schauffele (No. 2), Tyrrell Hatton (No. 8), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 10), and Jon Rahm (No. 49). Schauffele has been sidelined all season with a rib injury, and Hatton, DeChambeau, and Rahm aren't eligible to play, as they're members of the LIV Golf roster.
The Genesis Invitational tee times, field for 2025
For the first two rounds of The Genesis Invitational, groups of three will tee off from both the first and 10th tees of the South Course at Torrey Pines, which plays to a par of 72.
Here's a look at the groupings and tee times for those first two rounds, which will be played on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14 (all times Eastern).
The times listed in bold signify that the group will start on the 10th hole.
Group
Round 1
Round 2
Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin
12:30 p.m.
1:36 p.m.
Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard
12:30 p.m.
1:36 p.m.
Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:41 p.m.
1:47 p.m.
Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners
12:41 p.m.
1:47 p.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns
12:52 p.m.
1:58 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala
12:52 p.m.
1:58 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
1:03 p.m.
2:09 p.m.
Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
1:03 p.m.
2:09 p.m.
Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
1:14 p.m.
2:20 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
1:14 p.m.
2:20 p.m.
Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
1:25 p.m.
2:31 p.m.
Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak
1:25 p.m.
2:31 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee
1:36 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
1:36 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im
1:47 p.m.
12:41 p.m.
Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young
1:47 p.m.
12:41 p.m.
Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
1:58 p.m.
12:52 p.m.
Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day
1:58 p.m.
12:52 p.m.
Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth
2:09 p.m.
1:03 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin
2:09 p.m.
1:03 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
2:20 p.m
1:14 p.m.
Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy
2:20 p.m.
1:14 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List
2:31 p.m.
1:25 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
2:31 p.m.
1:25 p.m.
The Genesis Invitational 2025 purse: Prize money, winner's share
As a Signature Event, the 2025 edition of The Genesis Invitational will feature a total purse of $20 million.
The winner will receive $4 million and will also collect 700 FedEx Cup points. The second-place finisher earns $2.2 million, third place receives $1.4 million, and fourth place is awarded an even $1 million.
The Genesis Invitational 2025 format: Cut rules and more
The Genesis Invitational is a 72-hole stroke-play event. Unlike the Farmers Insurance Open, which is played on both the North Course and the South Course at Torrey Pines, only the South Course will be used this week.
While the field only features 72 players, there is a 36-hole cut. After two rounds, the low 50 and ties, as well as any player within 10 strokes of the lead, will compete in the third and fourth rounds.
How to watch The Genesis Invitational 2025: TV schedule and live stream info
Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of The Genesis Invitational during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and will then split coverage with CBS over the final 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, the NBC Sports app, Paramount+, and the CBS Sports app will also offer streaming coverage.
TV coverage
- Thursday, Feb. 13: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Feb. 14: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, Feb. 15: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, Feb. 16: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Streaming coverage
- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.
- The NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's television coverage.
- The CBS Sports app and Paramount+ will provide live simulcasts of CBS' television coverage.