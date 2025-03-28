The Houston Astros' stance on Framber Valdez rained all over their Opening Day parade

The Houston Astros got one of the most impressive wins of Opening Day by defeating the big-spending New York Mets, 3-1. Their ace pitcher Framber Valdez got the win, dazzling in his seven innings of work. The lefty allowed just four hits and two walks, while striking out four and allowing no runs over the course of 90 pitches. It was a big win to start the season off right for Houston, but there is a problem.

With the way how things have gone this offseason, it is looking increasingly likely that this will be Valdez's last season with the Astros. He said in the latter part of spring training that there have not been any conversations about Houston possibly extending him. This is why Houston may be in the midst of its Last Dance sort of season: Eventually, the bill becomes due, and Houston is cash-poor.

Valdez may be on the wrong side of 30, but he is in the midst of his pitching prime. He has spent his entire MLB career with the Astros, having debuted with the team in 2018 as a 24-year-old. This two-time All-Star has a World Series ring on his resume, as well as ample postseason pitching experience. I would not be the least bit surprised if somebody backs up the Brink's truck in free agency next year.

It has been a beautiful ride for the Astros for the last decade plus, but 2025 might be the final stop.

Framber Valdez shined in what could be his final Opening Day start

This happens to many of the best dynasties in baseball. Whether you are wreaking havoc over your division, your league or the entire sport, all good things must come to an end. Coaching attrition happens, but it is not the reason why so many dynastic runs in baseball eventually run their course. Baseball does not have a salary cap, but a great roster can become aging and expensive very quickly.

We have seen the Astros punt on many of their best homegrown players before. George Springer left for the Toronto Blue Jays years ago. Alex Bregman now plays for the Boston Red Sox. Kyle Tucker is currently biding his time in the Chicago Cubs outfield until his own free agency this winter. Even their former ace pitcher, Gerrit Cole, took the money and ran to suit up for the New York Yankees.

In trying to tie a bow on all this, the Astros have not shown the necessary level of interest to lead us to believe that Valdez will be getting anything more than a lower-level qualifying offer from them. Dana Brown has made his bed and now he has to lie in it. I fully expect that Valdez will continue to pitch at a high level in a contract year for him. If the Astros fade in the summer, he may be dealt at the deadline.

For now, we can look forward to him shoving every fifth day whenever he toes the rubber in Houston.