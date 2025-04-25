The Jets just gave Justin Fields real help — and raised the pressure

If Justin Fields already had a short leash, it just got a little bit shorter as the New York Jets fortified their offensive line, drafting Armand Membou. Fields now has no reason not to produce. He’s got a familiar face at wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, a solid offensive line and a system that should unleash his ability.

Fields is coming into the 2025 season with the pressure of being the Jets’ long term answer at quarterback, even if it’s unspoken. He’s collecting $20 million a year for the next two seasons. He proved he can thrive in a system that fits him in Pittsburgh. Sure, he wasn’t elite, but he was talented.

No quarterback has gotten as many excuses at Fields at this point in his career. Now it’s time for him to prove just how good he is or he’ll end up proving everyone that doubted him right. It would only show he’s not quite the player he was supposed to be out of Ohio State.

The Jets offensive line in front of Justin Fields:



🏈LT: Olu Fashanu

🏈LG: John Simpson

🏈C: Joe Tippmann

🏈RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

🏈RT: Armand Membou https://t.co/mTyfP27jKP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

Justin Fields has more pressure to succeed in New York with Jets draft selection

Fields needed to go to Pittsburgh. He needed to be in a system that was conducive to his play style. Unfortunately for him, he was on borrowed time. But the six games he did play in, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start, he looked like a new quarterback.

That’s the player the Jets are hoping to get, with some of his athletic plays from Chicago mixed in. In Pittsburgh he didn’t reach his full potential, not just because he only started six games, but because he didn’t have the full reins of the offense.

In New York, he is QB1. He needs to play like it. He won’t have the excuse of making mental mistakes or not performing well. The Jets have done everything they needed to ensure that Fields has all of the weapons around him.

They gave him a good offensive line and he inherited a solid pool of skill players as well. The Jets situation might be the best one yet of his career. That’s all the reason why he can’t afford to squander this opportunity.

He has every reason to have the best season of his NFL career. Anything less would question if Fields was the right guy for first-year coach Aaron Glenn to turn to.