'The League' star Steve Rannazzisi begs NY Giants not to make this NFL Draft mistake

Steve also hopes for a refreshing spin on recent Giants drafts in Green Bay this week, where he'll be on site throughout the weekend.

The New York Giants have been mismatched in the draft for nigh a decade now, across multiple regimes and reboots. They picked an all-timer (Saquon Barkley) at the wrong draft spot (No. 2). Then they forgot to pay him. They picked a project quarterback (Daniel Jones) sixth overall. They went into the 2021 NFL Draft hoping to select Micah Parsons or Devonta Smith, but somehow watched both go to their division rivals while they selected a part-time musician (and, yes, Super Bowl champion).

Lifelong Giants fan Steve Rannazzisi, better known as Kevin McArthur from "The League," doesn't know what kind of chicanery the team will get up to this year. He just wants them to do so with conviction and belief.

There's a chance that the Giants will be able to retroactively rectify that Parsons blunder by choosing Abdul Carter, a similarly maniacal pass rusher from the same alma mater, Penn State. A good chance, actually. There's also a possibility that their recent private workout with Shedeur Sanders, on whom they've done plenty of work, turns the Colorado gunslinger into their quarterback of the future.

Fine. Fine. It's all fine. Rannazzisi wouldn't be opposed to either pick, as long as the team stands behind their choice.

"I wouldn't necessarily lose it [if the Giants picked a QB at No. 3]," Rannazzisi assured. "But the only reason I want them to take Shedeur [Sanders] is if they've fallen in love with him. They would've taken him at one ... that's the kind of confidence I want to hear behind it."

NY Giants had better stand by Shedeur Sanders or Abdul Carter 2025 NFL Draft picks with conviction, says lifelong fan Steve Rannazzisi

Rannazzisi, though still haunted by recent front office failures of the past, trusts the team's process enough that, if they're enamored with a player (no matter who), he can buy in for the time being. The only thing he won't be able to stomach is if the Giants take a QB just to fill a need (with two veterans already locked in on the roster) with Carter still on the board.

This isn't just a draft, of course. It's the Giants' chance to regain the trust of the fan base (and the rest of the NFL) after handing the Eagles a mega-star running back on a silver platter last year. For the record, try as he might, Rannazzisi can't hate Saquon Barkley, the player who was once big in blue. But he certainly has more faith in Joe Schoen's drafting and developing than he does in his manipulation of free agency.

"Malik Nabers is a generational talent, as long as they can get the ball to him," Rannazzisi promised. "I believe in their evaluation process. But when the question is, 'Who is in that room already, and how do we allocate that money?' I don't necessarily trust them."

"In no way, shape, or form do I blame Saquon Barkley for anything," he confirmed. "I root for him. I didn't want the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. I didn't want the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl! I wanted only Saquon Barkley to win the Super Bowl, if that was humanly possible."