The Masters tee times, format, purse, TV schedule, how to watch for 2025

Everything about The Masters gets golf fans excited, and for good reason. The trip to Augusta National Golf Club feels like a spiritual experience, even if you're just watching Amen Corner or any of the tournament at home and not on the grounds. The first major championship of the golf season always delivers the goods and that's why there's always palpable anticipation for The Masters.

Unfortunately, we won't have Tiger Woods at this year's Masters Tournament but that doesn't kill the excitement levels by any stretch. Scottie Scheffler is aiming to keep his reign at Augusta going with back-to-back wins and his third Green Jacket in four years. Rory McIlroy is looking for his first, LIV Golf stars like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are right in the mix, Collin Morikawa is aiming to get major glory again, Xander Schauffele is hoping to capitalize on two majors won last year, and so much more for this Masters field.

With weather set to play a tremendous factor, though, it's a big week for the tee times and how you can watch The Masters as the action at Augusta could come fast and potentially benefit different waves. So let's dive into everything you need to know to watch The Masters this year.

The Masters tee times, groupings and field for 2025, Rounds 1 and 2

Tee times are not yet announced. We will update once they are made available.

Here's a look at The Masters field in full that was announced at the end of last week. Brian Harman was not added to the field late after winning the Valero Texas Open as he was already previously exempt.

The Masters field:



• 26 countries and territories represented, the most ever for The Masters



• Valero Texas Open winner added if not previously qualified pic.twitter.com/Q53NS5ZbA8 — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) April 4, 2025

The only big note to this point is that Vijay Singh was forced to withdraw from The Masters due to an undisclosed injury. The past winner will no longer be in the field, bringing the field size to 94 players now.

The Masters format: Field size, cut rules and more

As mentioned, the field size is now at 94 players after Singh's withdrawal, which still makes it by far the smallest field for a major championship. By comparison, the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship all typically host a 156-player field, something else that sets The Masters apart. There is no difference in the format of the tournament, though, as it will be standard 72-hole stroke play this week to determine who wins the Green Jacket.

The cut at The Masters, with the objectively much smaller field, has a bit different rules, though most majors do have slight tweaks in that regard. The Masters cut rules state that the Top 50 and ties after the first 36 holes of play will advance to the weekend, making it congruent with the smaller field. The one big change to the cut at Augusta in recent memory has been eliminating the rule that anyone within 10 shots of the lead would also make the cut.

The Masters purse: Winner's prize money and total purse

Augusta National Golf Club has not yet announced The Masters purse for the 2025 tournament as they typically do so on Saturday after the cut has been made for the tournament. Having said that, we feel safe projecting that the total purse will be north of $20 million, which was the purse set for last year's tournament with $3.6 million going to the winner. That total prize money, however, was up from $18 million and $3.24 million to the winner the previous year in 2023, which would indicate that the purse size will only continue to grow when they announce it.

The Masters 2025 TV schedule, live stream info

Here's how to watch The Masters 2025 this year with the full TV schedule and streaming info and schedule as well for the tournament throughout the week.

Date TV Channel and Times Streaming Info and Times Wednesday, April 9 ESPN - 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET (Par 3 Contest) ESPN+ - Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (Par 3 Contest) Thursday, April 10 (First Round) ESPN - 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters App - 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (Featured Groups, Holes and More) Friday, April 11 ESPN - 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters App - 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (Featured Groups, Holes and More) Saturday, April 12 CBS - 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET Paramount+ - Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (Broadcast) | ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters App - 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET (Featured Groups, Holes and More) Sunday, April 13 CBS - 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET



Paramount+ - Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (Broadcast) | ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters App - 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET (Featured Groups, Holes and More)

There is only 4.5 or five hours of standard TV coverage for The Masters with ESPN broadcasting the afternoon for the first two rounds and then CBS taking over for the final two rounds of the tournament. However, what makes this major so great is the options beyond that when it comes to streaming the tournament, from the Honorary Starters to On the Range to featured groups and even an every shot video tracker.

ESPN+ and Paramount+ are the official streaming partners that will have all of the coverage from Featured Groups, Main Feeds, Featured Holes (including Amen Corner) and much more available through them with a paid subscription. However, Masters.com and The Masters app are the best in the business, providing all of those feeds as well as video of every shot for every player in the field. All of this comes free with the app, which is an unbelievable deal.