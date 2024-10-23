The Mets have already fired a shot across the bow at the Yankees ahead of Juan Soto sweepstakes
Technically, MLB's offseason doesn't begin for another week or so. We still have a blockbuster World Series to play, after all, one which just so happens to feature some of the biggest pending free agents set to hit the market this winter.
In reality, though, the 2024 season only continues for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. For the other 28 teams in the league, it's already Hot Stove season — and that means it's time to start negotiating.
Few teams are primed to have a bigger winter than the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, who rode some postseason magic all the way to the NLCS and now hope to build on that success with a metric ton of owner Steve Cohen's money. Cohen wasn't able to reel in any of the biggest fish available last offseason, watching Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto land with the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team that would eventually bounce New York from the playoffs. This time around, the Mets have no intention of finishing second to anyone, and their lead executive is already making it known that the team is coming one free agent in particular.
Mets exec David Stearns hints at big offseason for New York
New York president of baseball operations David Stearns conducted his year-end meeting with the press on Wednesday, and it didn't take long to figure out what his plans are for the coming offseason. Specifically: The Mets have a whole bunch of payroll space, and they plan on using all of it.
"The entirety of the player universe is potentially accessible to us," Stearns said. "That's an enormous opportunity. I envision us taking advantage of that opportunity."
Of course, "the entirety of the player universe" is as vague as a phrase can get, but that's just a way to avoid tampering with a player currently under contract. We all understand what exactly Stearns means when he talks about enormous opportunities: specifically, the opportunity sign current Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.
The Mets have long been rumored to be the Yankees' biggest competition for Soto in free agency. They have a corner outfield opening, they have a competitive team and, most importantly, they have access to as much money as any team in baseball. They also can offer Soto access to the same New York market he seems to have fallen in love with over the past few months in the Bronx.
Soto is just entering his prime and is already one of the very best hitters in baseball; he's the kind of player who fits any roster and any competitive timeline, and considering how deep Cohen's pockets are, the Mets should stop at nothing to try and convince Soto to sign. Which is what Stearns is really doing here: making sure Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, understand that money will be no object once Soto becomes officially available. New York is looking to spend, and if Soto has his heart set on Queens, he can more or less name his price.