The MVP (most valuable pup) of the Dodgers' World Series parade: Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy
The stars were out at the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series parade on Friday afternoon. From Shohei Ohtani to Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman, L.A. got the chance to shower some of the biggest names in the sport with love after bringing the Commissioner's Trophy back to Dodger Stadium for the eighth time in franchise history.
But one name rose above all the rest. Someone who didn't throw a pitch or swing a bat in Los Angeles' five-game win over the New York Yankees. Someone with four paws, a whole lot of fur and the cutest face in the country: Ohtani's dog, Decoy.
Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy steals the show at Dodgers World Series parade
Decoy first came onto baseball fans' radars and stole their hearts last offseason, when he appeared on live television as Ohtani was rewarded with the 2023 AL MVP Award. Then, because the internet is where nice things go to be ruined forever, came the conspiracies. Was Ohtani's dog really a clue as to where he would sign in free agency? Was his dog's name Dodger all this time?
Ohtani did wind up signing with L.A., but no, it wasn't because of the dog. His name is actually "Dekopin", or "Decoy" for English-speaking audiences, in one of the most satisfying coincidences in baseball history (considering that Ohtani had head-faked us all by making us track flights headed for Toronto). From there, it wasn't long before Decoy became a Los Angeles icon, even throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Ohtani's bobblehead night.
So it's only right and just that Decoy also got to share in the spoils of the team's World Series win. Look at him rocking his very own Dodgers jersey.
Honestly, Ohtani seemed more excited to be back home hanging with his dog than he was to be celebrating in front of millions of fans. Not that we blame him, of course.