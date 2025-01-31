The top quarterbacks to watch at the 2025 Senior Bowl
We've seen a week of practice, and despite the struggles of the entire quarterback group — and quite underwhelming performances — Saturday is a day for redemption. These four quarterbacks have the opportunity to enhance their draft stock at the Senior Bowl, which will take place at the University of South Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on NFL Network starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Full list of quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl Quarterbacks:
Measurables:
Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
6'1" | 226lbs | 9 1/2" Hand
Taylor Elgersma (Laurier)
6'4" | 216lbs | 9 1/2" Hand
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
5'10" | 202lbs | 9" Hand
Seth Henigan (Memphis)
6'3" | 213lbs | 8 7/8" Hand
Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)
6'3" | 210lbs | 9 1/4" Hand
Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
6'1" | 220lbs | 8 3/4" Hand
Tyler Shough (Louisville)
6'4" | 224lbs | 9 3/4" Hand
While this group may look light on impact players, there are a few we've got our eye on in this year’s quarterback class.
Jaxson Dart
Most reports indicate that Jaxson Dart performed impressively throughout the week of practice. However, we observed things differently. To us, Dart seemed to underperform, as he appeared inconsistent with his ball placement and footwork, which led to several errant throws near the boundary. That said, his leadership and poise were evident; even after a couple of bad throws, he managed to redeem himself and pick others up.
Saturday is his final chance to continue his rise up boards and showcase his leadership in and out of the huddle. Coaches seemed to like Dart's responses in their interviews.
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel was another quarterback who received a lot of attention throughout the week, but he also faced some challenges. He was inconsistent, and his ball placement was often inadequate, which forced receivers to adjust or resulted in overthrown or underthrown passes. Additionally, his arm strength did not consistently provide the necessary velocity. However, he did manage to make a few highlight throws down the seam and over the top.
He has the opportunity to redeem himself on Saturday in front of a crowd, potentially improving his draft stock. However, the combine is less than a month away.
Riley Leonard
Leonard flew under the radar during practice week. While he and the other quarterbacks faced challenges, he displayed slightly more consistency than the others. Despite some adequate ball placement at various field levels, he managed to progress and make the right decisions at times. Additionally, he was one of the few quarterbacks who didn't struggle in under-center situations.
According to multiple scouts and coaches, they praised his character in their interviews. Leonard has the opportunity to establish a strong foundation for a long and challenging draft process beginning on Saturday.
Tyler Shough
Shough was another quarterback who didn’t receive much attention until NFL draft expert Louis Riddick spoke out about him. During camp, Shough demonstrated the ability to make NFL-caliber throws, but he often struggled like the other quarterbacks in terms of anticipation and consistent ball placement.
With Riddick's comments, many will watch Shough on Saturday and throughout the rest of the 2025 NFL draft process.