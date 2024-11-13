The Whiteboard: Losing Chet Holmgren amplifies Isaiah Hartenstein's impending return
By Lior Lampert
The Oklahoma City Thunder took an outside-the-box approach in their first game of the 2024-25 NBA campaign sans star big man Chet Holmgren. Rather than trying to sign a center off the street and shoehorning him into the starting five, they moved Jalen "J-Dub" Williams to the five.
Deploying a small-ball lineup with Williams manning the center spot proved to be a smart move for the Thunder. He had arguably his best performance of the early season, posting 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals on 11-of-16 shooting. However, Oklahoma City went up against a Los Angeles Clippers squad lacking size beyond seven-footer Ivica Zubac.
Despite beating the Clippers with their new-look rotation, is this sustainable for the Thunder? After all, point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City's tallest starter, and he's "only" 6-foot-6. Nonetheless, Holmgren will miss at least the next eight to ten weeks after suffering a right iliac wing fracture. Is this a replicable formula for success in a Western Conference containing big men like MVP front-runner Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama? We think not.
Luckily (for Oklahoma City), they probably won't have to face that reality. A potentially tremendous reinforcement is nearing a return via prized offseason free-agent acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein.
Isaiah Hartenstein's impending return will benefit the Chet Holmgren-less Thunder greatly
Hartenstein has been tending to a non-displaced fracture in his left hand since October, though a return is imminent. And when he's back, the Thunder will have a sizable role waiting for him to seize.
When the Thunder signed Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million contract this summer, they likely envisioned him sharing the floor with Holmgren. Be that as it may, the former will be a worthwhile investment regardless, especially during the latter's extensive absence.
Defensively, Hartenstein is an ideal replacement for Holmgren. The ex-New York Knick protects the rim and controls the glass, but he can also surprisingly hold his own when on an island. With nimble feet, an impressive feel for the game and solid length (7-foot-2), Hartenstein can stay in front of smaller opponents. Like Holmgren, he's not a mismatch on the perimeter, contrary to most big men.
Part of what made Hartenstein an indispensable asset to the Knicks was his ability to step in for incumbent starter Mitchell Robinson. Not only was he an excellent relief option for New York, but the 26-year-old flourished and even wound up being an upgrade. While no one expects him to outproduce Holmgren, his knack for making an impact as an injury replacement has already been demonstrated.
With the Knicks last season, Hartenstein posted a 110.3 defensive rating, which wasn't far behind Holmgren's 109.2. So, the first-year member of the Thunder should be able to help Oklahoma City maintain its historically good, championship-caliber stopping unit. Hartenstein might not be a floor spacer on the offensive end like Holmgren. Nevertheless, he finds other ways to make his presence felt on that end of the floor. The southpaw center is a tenacious offensive rebounder, a brick-wall screener and a sneakily exceptional passer. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will find innovative ways to put his skills to use, as he's done routinely throughout his tenure in Oklahoma City.
Initially, we were given a five- to six-week re-evaluation date, so a follow-up on Hartenstein's status should come soon. And barring any unforeseen setbacks, he'll be a massive piece of the puzzle for Oklahoma City as they try to fill Holmgren's shoes.
NBA news roundup:
- Somehow, a depleted New Orleans Pelicans roster is only getting more devoid of talent. Already down Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins, point guard Jose Alvarado will join his teammates on the sidelines. The team announced the fourth-year floor general will be re-evaluated in "approximately three weeks" after straining his left hamstring.
- Sacramento Kings insider James Ham revealed combo guard Malik Monk will miss at least the next two weeks due to a "moderate right ankle sprain." The perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate is the engine of the team's second unit, so this is a crushing blow.
- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers were named Week 3's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively. Both players propelled their squads to 4-0 records from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.
2024 NBA Emirates Cup Prediction
Only eight teams will advance once the dust settles from this year's second annual NBA Emirates Cup group stage. But who will be the last one standing after the single-game knockout rounds? I predict who will represent each group and secure the two Wild Card spots in a separate post, so let's forecast the championship here.
Picking against the scalding-hot Cavaliers feels like malpractice, yet here we are. The Boston Celtics will edge them out in their battle for East C, plus their knockout round rematch. As spectacular as the Cavs have been, the Celtics are a well-oiled machine and the odds-on favorite to defend their title from last season. Boston deserves the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise, so they're my choice to represent the East with an in-season tournament crown at stake.
For the West, let's go with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were my selection to win it all before opening night and have done nothing to prompt me to switch gears. The logic of giving budding young superstar Anthony Edwards additional limelight on a national scale still applies. Yes, the competition in West A is stiff, but they have a good case for being the best of the bunch.
So, Minnesota and Boston will go toe-to-toe in a finals matchup that could've been last year. But ultimately, Edwards and the Wolves will have the last laugh en route to being named 2024 NBA Cup champions.