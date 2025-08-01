These NASCAR drivers are looking to avoid another flop at Iowa Speedway

A late red flag for rain and multiple overtime restarts could not prevent Bubba Wallace from snapping a 100-race winless streak at Indianapolis in the Brickyard 400. After a trip to the famed speedway and an emotional crown-jewel win for Wallace, the NASCAR Cup Series stays in the Midwest at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This will be the 23rd race of the season, meaning there are only four races left before the playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31. Sunday marks the return of NBC Sports' NASCAR coverage, as it will take over for the rest of the season until a champion is crowned in November.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney enters the Hawkeye State as the defending winner in the inaugural Cup Series race there last season. While Blaney, along with drivers like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, head to Iowa feeling confident based on their recent short track success, these three drivers are just looking to put a frustrating weekend at Indianapolis behind them.

Ross Chastain, No. 1 (Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet)

Chastain finds himself back on this list after another DNF at the Brickyard saddled him with a 39th-place finish. One week removed from a crash in the final stage at Dover left him with a 33rd-place finish, Chastain was the first retiree at Indianapolis after making significant contact with the outside wall on Lap 17. That was his third straight finish outside the top 20 and fifth in the last six races.

Chastain came away with an 11th-place finish at Iowa last season after qualifying 17th and leading zero laps. In the two prior short track races this season, Chastain was sixth at Martinsville and seventh at Bristol. While the three tracks are nothing alike aside from the fact that they are short tracks, Chastain's results at the first two are a sign that this could be the weekend he at least puts a solid finish together.

Joey Logano, No. 22 (Team Penske Ford)

What could have been for Logano and Team Penske at the Brickyard. Although he was not leading at the time, Logano was moments away from inheriting the lead after green-flag pit stops when his right-rear tire went down on Lap 135, sending him to pit road and taking away his shot at his first Brickyard 400 win. To make matters worse, his teammate, Austin Cindric, suffered the same fate earlier in the race while leading.

That 32nd-place finish continued what has been a frustrating 2025 campaign for the three-time champion. He only has five top-10 finishes through 22 races entering Iowa and has failed to lead a single lap in the last four races. Logano was sixth at Iowa one year ago, so perhaps better days are ahead for the defending champion.

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 (23XI Racing Toyota)

Unlike his 23XI Racing teammate Wallace, the Brickyard 400 did not go Reddick's way despite showing pace in the early going. He was caught up in the multi-car crash following the red flag for rain and finished 29th as a result, giving him consecutive finishes outside the top 10 after a three-race stretch of top-six finishes.

It may not get much better this weekend for Reddick if last season is any indication. While he started eighth, he left with a disappointing 22nd-place finish in the Midwest. Subpar finishes at Martinsville (14th) and Bristol (18th) do not bode well either, but Reddick certainly has the talent to respond if everything goes his way.