These WNBA rookies showed up big when their teams needed them most

Their contributions not only helped secure vital wins but also signaled a potential shift in how rookies are utilized early in the season.

The start to the 2026 WNBA season has been full of nail-biting thrillers and hair-raising performances. Our typical top dogs are still doing their thing, like A'ja Wilson putting up 45 points against the Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark dropping seven 3-pointers over the Washington Mystics. But some new faces are making their names well-known.

With games going down to the wire, teams have had to lean on everybody to do their part. Injuries take that to the next level. We've seen teams having to rely on the 'next woman up' mentality early in the season. Sometimes that player is a rookie. It's easy for fans to forget that these players are coming off intense college seasons. It's an insanely quick turnaround, which makes these players' performances in highly pressurized situations more impressive. Here are three rookies who stepped up to the plate for their teams this weekend.

Gabriela Jaquez deserves an apology

Over the weekend, the Chicago Sky faced both the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx. During the Mercury matchup, Chicago lost their star, Skylar Diggins. She was hit in the eye during the second quarter and ultimately missed the remainder of that game and the Minnesota matchup. Down one of their leading scorers, the rest of the Sky guards knew they'd have to step up.

As soon as the Sky chose Gabriela Jaquez at No. 5 overall at this year's WNBA Draft, the think pieces started rolling in. People weren't sure how she'd fit in with the Sky, and frankly thought there were better players available; they couldn't have been more wrong.

The Minnesota Lynx kept things close with the Sky all game long. It was a back-and-forth battle, ultimately ending in an 86-79 Chicago victory. Jaquez led her team, recording a career-high in both points and rebounds, 20 and 8, respectively. She shot 6-of-11 from the field and was perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 7-of-7.

Head Coach Tyler Marsh told reporters, " It's very hard for me to take her off the court, even when she’s gasping for air… she just finds ways to be effective on both ends of the floor and she doesn’t get disgruntled or out of rhythm when things don’t go her way…”

Kiki Rice made the most of her first start

Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice was put in a similar situation to her former UCLA teammate, Jaquez, this weekend. Except Rice was truly the next woman up. Unlike Jaquez, Rice had yet to start a WNBA game. The Toronto Tempo spent the weekend in Los Angeles with two back-to-back games against the Sparks. They dropped the first in a close battle, so the desire to win the second was high.

The Tempo's starting guard, Julie Allemand, went down with a left hip injury in the first matchup against Los Angeles. The injury caused her to sit out for the second, giving Rice the start. Before this matchup, she was averaging only 20.0 minutes on the court per game. Rice played 35 minutes during the second outing against Los Angeles. She made the most of her role, recording a career-high 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. She shot 62.5 percent from the floor. Rice helped lead the Tempo to a 106-96 victory.

When Sandy Brondello was asked about Rice's improvement and work ethic, she said, "She has the tools, now it's about playing against the best players in the world and finding ways to be successful. And she has the IQ; she's a quick learner. She's a worker, sometimes we have to kick her out of the gym, but she's a worker and that's why she's so good."

Cotie McMahon's electric debut

Washington Mystics guard Cotie McMahon | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Cotie McMahon was really thrown in the deep end during her WNBA debut. She was forced to miss the Washington Mystics' first two regular-season matchups after suffering a partial tear in her left elbow during the preseason. But when she finally hit the court, she showed everybody why the Mystics drafted her.

Both the Mystics and Indiana Fever knew their game last Friday would be an absolute battle. Washington was ultimately able to pull off the 104-102 overtime win on the Fever's home court. It wasn't easy, though. Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and Shakira Austin all had massive nights. But perhaps Cotie McMahon's performance played a bigger role than expected in willing this team to victory.

McMahon got the start and within two minutes, she had banked her first three-ball. It can't be easy as a rookie to go back-and-forth with the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, especially when Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combine for 11 three-pointers. With three seconds left in the fourth quarter, Clark launched one from deep, ultimately tying the game and sending things to overtime.

The Mystics didn't let this shake them up too much, though. With a little less than two minutes left in overtime, McMahon hit another three off an assist from Citron. This increased the Mystics' lead to four, and they were able to hold on till the final buzzer. The rookie ended the night with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes on the court. She told reporters that her proudest moment of the night was guarding Kelsey Mitchell. She said, "She is the hardest person I've ever guarded in my entire career of basketball ... I took pride in that, and I thank her for giving me my 'welcome to the league' moment." Expect McMahon to only get more dangerous as she gets more games under her belt.

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