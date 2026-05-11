New faces in new places: Ranking the WNBA debuts from Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese and more

If you tuned into WNBA tip-off weekend, you likely noticed how many players are now in new colors. According to Sportico, over 50 percent of WNBA players are on new teams this season. It will take a little while to get used to all this change, not only for fans but for the players as well.

With the expansion draft, free agency and collegiate draft, some WNBA teams have created entirely new landscapes going into the 2026 season. There's no doubt teams will grow and develop over the next couple of weeks as they hit the learning curves that come with all this change. Though some players didn't seem to need any time at all, showing out in their new colors like they've been there for years. Here's a ranking of some of the best debuts we saw this weekend.

7. Diamond Miller, Connecticut Sun

Though the Sun lost both of their tip-off weekend matchups, Diamond Miller seemed to prove that she was a good offseason move. In their first game against the New York Liberty, she recorded 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. In her second appearance, against the Seattle Storm, she put up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

As Connecticut continues to mesh and things begin to fall their way, I expect Miller to only get better. Her efficiency will need to improve a bit; she shot only 34.6 percent from the field this weekend. Overall, it was a couple of great appearances and showed promise of what's to come.

6. Odyssey Sims, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Over her 12-year WNBA career, Odyssey Sims has played for six different teams, including multiple stints with the Dallas Wings. But I have a feeling this year will be one of her best yet. In her debut, she got the start and recorded 20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. She shot 8-of-11 from the field, including two from beyond the arc. The Indiana Fever were a great first test for the Wings; Sims was a big reason they secured the win.

With just over 30 seconds left, Sims hits a 7-foot shot, increasing Dallas' lead to 5. As time was running down, the Fever sent her to the free throw line. She missed the first but banked the second, forcing Indiana to attempt a three to tie the game; they missed, Dallas walked away with the 107-104 victory.

5. Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

We can expect Marina Mabrey to be the primary scorer for the Toronto Tempo this season. She did her part in their close 68-65 loss to the Mystics in the season opener. Mabrey recorded 27 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. We saw her at the line quite a bit, shooting 12-of-14. You likely noticed there were a lot of fouls called this weekend, not only in Toronto but across the league. The WNBA officials have voiced that there are a few physical things that they'll be a bit more strict on this season. Until the players and those officials get used to what exactly everyone can get away with, free-throw percentage will be important.

Mabrey had a solid first appearance, especially for being her first with the expansion franchise. As time goes on, I expect more and more of her shots to fall. She only had one field goal in the first half. As she got more comfortable, in the second half, she hit five from the floor, including three from beyond the arc.

4. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Dream's opening matchup against the Minnesota Lynx came down to the wire. The Dream were ultimately able to secure the 91-90 victory, thanks to a game-sealing Angel Reese block. The ATL newcomer recorded 11 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. This is the 50th recorded double-double of her W career, making her the fastest to reach the milestone.

She looked fairly comfortable in her new colors, like she's exactly where she belongs. The majority of this Dream squad is already familiar with each other. The team was able to keep their core of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Jordin Canada. For Reese to come in and seemingly fit right in on the court is impressive and I expect that chemistry to continue growing.

3. Chennedy Carter, Las Vegas Aces

Chennedy Carter played her first two regular-season WNBA games after being away from the league for an entire year. The Aces struggled in their season opener, suffering a 99-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. In that matchup, Carter recorded 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 19 minutes on the court.

Carter plays her best basketball when she's given the ability to play loosely. That's exactly what happened in Vegas's second game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She recorded 22 points and 2 steals in 20 minutes, shooting 69.2 percent from the floor. She spoke to the media about head coach Becky Hammon giving her more freedom. She said, "I feel it's game by game and I'm trusting the process. Each game, I'm showing a little bit more and she's giving more..." The more comfortable Carter gets in this Aces system, the more dangerous they become.

2. Jade Melbourne, Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Jade Melbourne deserves major props for quite literally putting her body on the line during the Storm's first two matchups. During the first, she recorded 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, shooting 80.0 percent from the floor. Just before halftime, while going after a loose ball, Melbourne chipped her tooth. In the second matchup, she recorded 15 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. She left that game with a big scratch on her chest and needing stitches in her lip.

Needless to say, Melbourne gave her all for Seattle this weekend. She did play her first W season in Seattle back in 2023, where she only averaged 2.3 points per game. Now, she's back in Seattle and that average will without a doubt increase. She's looked impressive off the bench for the Storm.

1. Skylar Diggins, Chicago Sky

If you missed the Chicago Sky's first game of the season, you missed an elite show from Skylar Diggins. She ended the night with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. She shot 8-of-11 from the floor, including two 3-pointers. The Sky ultimately handed the Portland Fire a 98-83 loss. Diggins looked like the ultimate veteran all game long. She was orchestrating the floor like she had been playing with the players for years.

Chicago had a very successful offseason and with some injuries still lingering, we haven't even seen this team's full potential. Azurá Stevens, Dijonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot and Natasha Cloud are all expected to hit the court. This Sky team could get very dangerous, especially if this is how Diggins is playing after only one game.

Honorable Mention: Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

I'd be remiss not to mention Nneka Ogwumike's return to Los Angeles. She definitely had an unfair advantage over some of the other new faces, as she played with the Sparks through her first 12 seasons. The crowd of Crypto Arena embraced her like she never left and she gave them a show. Ogwumike finished the night with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. She shot 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She did her part in the Sparks' loss to the Aces and we can imagine she will continue that trend through the season — hopefully with more time on the court together, this team will continue to mesh and play to each other's strengths.

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